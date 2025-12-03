India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI: Harshit Rana Gets Breakthrough Wicket Of Markram|SA 197/3 (30)

KL Rahul: "(On losing another toss) Honestly, that's the most pressure I've had because we haven't won a toss in a long time. I've been practising, but clearly it's not working. I think we did really well last game. A lot of positives from the last game, so just trying to continue that. And, come out here, play hard cricket again. They pushed us last game as well. We know what to expect. The boys are looking in good shape. And I'm excited about this game. Before the series as well, we spoke about it (dew). This is a time in India where there is a lot of dew. We're expecting dew in every place that we play. So, the bowlers have spoken about it. A few tactics and a few things that we've spoken about, which I think we did really well in the last game. So, that'll give our bowling team a lot of confidence. Just carry from there and keep getting better. If we put runs on board and pick up a few wickets early on, then it becomes a bit easier for us. The wicket looks good. The only reason any team opt to bat second is the dew factor and not much to do with the wicket. We're playing with the same team."