India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI: Harshit Rana Gets Breakthrough Wicket Of Markram|SA 197/3 (30)

India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd ODI: Dew Update|SA 197/3 (30.1)
The dew has finally started to set in and the Umpires have decided to change and hand another ball to India.
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd ODI: Markram Wicket|SA 197/3 (30)
And finally Harshit Rana gets the breakthrough wicket of Aiden Markram, who was looking absolutely dangerous today
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd ODI: Markram Century|SA 177/2 (27)
Aiden Markram reaches triple figures off 88 balls in this mammoth chase of 359 runs in Raipur. He had previously stitched a 100+ run partnership with skipper Temba Bavuma. The Proteas now need 181 off 137 and Markram has the big hitter Breetzke - batting from the other end.
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd ODI: SA 142/2 (23)
South African skipper Temba Bavuma has been removed for a score of 46 off 48 as Harshit Rana broke his 100-run stand with Aiden Markram, who is standing firm at the crease for 77 runs.
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd ODI: Unbelievable Save From Tilak Varma|SA 118/1 (20)
Sensational fielding effort from Tilak Varma, who has literally defied gravity there. He has saved 5 crucial runs for the Indian team and Ravi Shastri calls it - "great presence of mind". He flies across the ropes and sends the ball inside the rope.
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd ODI: Markram Dropped By Jaiswal|SA 103/1 (17.2)
Yashasvi Jaiswal was circling under the ball but thwarted and misjudged completely as the ball went over the rope for a six after nudging his fingers.
Markram would have departed for a score just 25 runs had Jaiswal taken the catch. With that six, the 100-run mark has also been touched by the Proteas.
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd ODI: SA 69/1 (13)
The dew still hasn't set in as of yet, and India have done well to keep the South Africans quiet. Temba Bavuma and Aiden Markram are taking things slowly at the moment. Their partnership has crossed the 50-run mark already.
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd ODI: Bavuma Endures Blow|SA 42/1 (8.3)
8 overs have passed by and India have done well to not leak too many runs in the powerplay. South African captain Temba Bavuma just endured a painful blow on his right hand by pacer Prasidh Krishna. The Physio was brought on momentarily but Bavuma is good to go.
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd ODI: de Kock Wicket|SA 26/1 (4.5)
Arshdeep Singh draws first blood in the 2nd innings as he gets the wicket of Quinton de Kock, who walks back for another low score of 8 off 11.
Arshdeep bowled a fullish delivery that swung late and de Kock, while trying to flick it away, lands a leading edge way up in the air for an easy catch to Washington Sundar.
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd ODI: 2nd Innings Underway
Aiden Markram and Quinton de Kock are out in the middle for the 2nd innings and it's Arshdeep Singh, who bowls the first over. The left-arm seamer almost created a wicket-taking opportunity with an lbw to Markram, but the DRS showed the ball was going over the stumps.
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd ODI: Gaikwad Relieved To Score Century
"So really gutted last game and thankfully it came out really well today. Today it was more suitable for me, I went out to bat around the 11th over, and I told myself to approach it as if I was already 25 or 30 balls in after powerplay and bat accordingly, look to rotate strike. Until 15-20 overs it was slightly two-paced but after that it got better and we worked on that." - Gaikwad said during the innings break.
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd ODI: IND Post 2nd Highest One-Day Total Vs SA
401/3 - Gwalior, 2010
358/5 - Raipur, 2025
349/8 - Ranchi, 2025
331/7 - Cardiff, 2013 CT
326/5 - Kolkata, CWC 2023
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd ODI: Update On Dew
India were reportedly forced to cancel their fielding session last night in Raipur due to excessive dew. If that remains the case tonight, then it will be difficult for the Indians defend this total. A few early wickets might be helpful.
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd ODI: Will 358 Prove Enough?
Well, India won't be particularly happy with how the things went for them in the last 10 overs or so. The way they started, it looked as if the Men in Blue would post at least 370, but South Africa did quite well to slow the run-rate down.
Given the due factor in Raipur, it could prove difficult for the Indian bowlers to grip the ball and the start the 2nd innings - the way the did in the opener at Ranchi.
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd ODI: IND 358/5 (50)
Right then, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja have finished off strongly. It is going to be yet another big chase for South Africa as India leave 358 runs on the board after losing the toss and batting first. Corbin Bosch conceded 18 runs off the 50th over, the most expensive in the 1st innings.
Proteas need 359 to win.
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd ODI: IND 318/5 (45.1)
India have gone past the 300-run mark. Captain KL Rahul and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja are at the crease with an aim to finish strongly.
Although the run-rate is ticking well above 7 runs an over, South Africa have paused the flurry of boundaries.
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd ODI: Sundar Run-Out|IND 289/5 (41.1)
Terrible mix-up between skipper KL Rahul and Washington Sundar and the latter has to walk back. Right after reverse sweeping the ball down towards the 3rd man, Washington rushed for a single without even seeing where the ball went.
Corbin Bosch was spot on with his flat throw and Quinton de Kock was quick to remove the stumps. On-field Umpire Rod Tucker raises his finger straightaway.
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd ODI: Kohli Departs For 102|IND 284/4 (39.1)
Yet another masterclass from Virat Kohli comes to an end as Lungi Ngidi gets the major breakthrough for South Africa. The star batter tried to send the ball over the ropes but he couldn't time Ngidi's marginally outside off-stump delivery and hands an easy catch to Aiden Markram.
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd ODI: IND 275/3 (38)
Virat Kohli reaches his 53rd ODI ton and it's back-to-back centuries for the great man. India are surely on course to a score post 300-runs and could even manage to reach 400. Kohli has entertained the crowd today and they have found their money's worth.
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd ODI: IND 257/3 (36)
Ruturaj Gaikwad's valiant innings finally came to an end as he was sent back by Marco Jansen on 105 with a slower bouncer. However, the crowd are waiting on patiently for the 100 from Virat Kohli, who is still at the crease.
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd ODI: IND 249/2 (34)
Ruturaj Gaikwad reached to his maiden ODI hundred with a classy four in the 2nd ODI match against South Africa in Raipur. He took 52 balls to get to his fifty but soon after, shifted gears as he reached the landmark in 77 balls.
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd ODI: IND 234/2 (33)
India have upped the ante here in Raipur with some counter-attacking display against the Proteas' bowling. If India go at this rate, they might reach 400-run target, which could be problematic.
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd ODI: IND 198/2 (29)
Virat Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad's partnership has now reached 136 runs and the duo are looking absolutely formidable in the middle. They are also approaching towards their centuries and the run-rate is ticking well above 6 runs per over.
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd ODI: Half-Centuries For Gaikwad-Kohli|IND 154/2 (24)
Brilliant innings so far from Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has scored a half-century off 52 deliveries. He has scored 4 fours and a six and has been batting at a decent strike rate of 94.
Virat Kohli, too has scored his 76th ODI half-century off 47 balls and in the half-way stage of the 1st innings, India are at 158/2 (25).
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd ODI: IND 125/2 (21)
Following the dismissal of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad have taken control of things with their 3rd wicket partnership which has now reached to 65 runs. Both of them are fast approaching their half-centuries and India are looking well on-course towards a solid 1st inning total.
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd ODI: IND 101/2 (15.5)
The first 100 runs are up for India within 15.4 overs. The Indians have lost both of their openers, but Virat Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad are steadying the ship at the moment.
16th over: 1 1 2 0 1 0 (5 runs)
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd ODI: Variable Bounce In Display|IND 92/2 (13.4)
Earlier in the day, during the pitch report, Deep Dasgupta had indicated that there will be some uneven bounce off the pitch and it is very much on display.
Marco Jansen, who took down Jaiswal with a bouncer, welcomed Ruturaj Gaikwad with another bouncer that went over the keeper's head for 4-wide runs.
In the 4th ball of the 14th delivery, Jansen bowled another one and this one was so hard that it went for a six after taking a leading edge off Ruturaj's bat.
14th over: 1 1 0 6 0 0 (8 runs)
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd ODI: Jaiswal Wicket|IND 62/2 (9.4)
That's it for Yashasvi Jaiswal in the 2nd ODI as he falls for a short-pitched delivery once again. Marco Jansen, you beauty. The tall left-arm pacer has generated more bounce off the pitch than any other bowler so far.
Jansen surprises Jaiswal with a fiery outside-off bouncer and the latter mistimes completely.
10th over: 0 1 0 W 4 0 (5 runs)
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd ODI: Kohli Pulls Ngidi|IND 53/1 (7)
Plenty of runs have come for India in the first 7 overs, despite the dismissal of Rohit Sharma. Virat Kohli has not wasted any time to get off the mark and Yashasvi Jaiswal is also looking in a good touch.
They should be standing at the crease for a big partnership unless South Africa produce something magical.
7th over: 0 0 0 0 6 0 (6 runs)
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd ODI: Kohli Pulls Ngidi|IND 47/1 (6)
And Virat Kohli gets off the mark as well with a six off Lungi Ngidi's short-pitched delivery. Kohli doesn't think twice before hitting the pull shot and the crowd is at their feet already. The former India captain is picking up straightaway.
6th over: 0 0 1 0 0 6 (7 runs)
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma Wicket|IND 40/1 (4.5)
Nandre Burger has his man! After conceding fours off his first 3 deliveries, the left-arm pacer invites Rohit for a drive and the latter lands a tiny edge. The on-field Umpire wasn't convinced and Temba Bavuma went upstairs after Quinton de Kock's encouragement.
Rohit is shocked as he sees the ball nipping his bat and he departs in disbelief.
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd ODI: Hitman Off The Mark|IND 40/0 (4.3)
The Hitman is off the mark with consecutive boundaries off Nandre Burger, who has proved very expensive in the opening minutes of the game. Rohit Sharma smacks back-to-back 3 fours - two towards the off-side and one flicked away to the leg-side.
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd ODI: SA Leak Too Many Wide Runs|IND 24/0 (3)
South Africa have already given 12 wide runs to India in the opening few overs. Nandre Burger and Lungi Ngidi have not started the way they would have expected. Marco Jansen is watching on and will be handed the ball soon.
3rd over: 0 0 0 Wd Wd 0 0 0 (2 runs)
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd ODI: IND 14/0 (1)
Quite an eventful first over the Indian team as Nandre Burger concedes 14 runs off the first 6 balls. Yashasvi Jaiswal got off the mark right away with a four towards the point region and Burger followed up with a wide and 5 by runs.
Jaiswal scored another 4 to conclude the first over.
1st over: 4 Wd Wd5 0 0 0 0 4 (14 runs)
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd ODI: IND's Toss Luck
India lost their 20th consecutive toss in ODIs, a run that goes back to the 2023 WC Final against Australia. For some reference, the probability of losing 20 tosses in a row stands at just 1 in 1,048,576 (0.000095%).
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd ODI: Captains At The Toss
Temba Bavuma: "We are gonna have a bowl. (On the pitch) It’s very hard to say, to be honest. We’re hoping that as the night comes in, the dew comes in, it gets a bit easier with the ball skidding more. But it’s very hard to say what it’s going to play like. A lot of positives (from the last game). We did very well to get the game to that point, looking at the way we started in our first 10 overs of our batting, it shows that belief is there. We’ve got three changes. Myself, Keshav Maharaj and Lungi Ngidi will be coming in. No changes in terms of the combination. Big game for us, chance to keep the series alive."
KL Rahul: "(On losing another toss) Honestly, that's the most pressure I've had because we haven't won a toss in a long time. I've been practising, but clearly it's not working. I think we did really well last game. A lot of positives from the last game, so just trying to continue that. And, come out here, play hard cricket again. They pushed us last game as well. We know what to expect. The boys are looking in good shape. And I'm excited about this game. Before the series as well, we spoke about it (dew). This is a time in India where there is a lot of dew. We're expecting dew in every place that we play. So, the bowlers have spoken about it. A few tactics and a few things that we've spoken about, which I think we did really well in the last game. So, that'll give our bowling team a lot of confidence. Just carry from there and keep getting better. If we put runs on board and pick up a few wickets early on, then it becomes a bit easier for us. The wicket looks good. The only reason any team opt to bat second is the dew factor and not much to do with the wicket. We're playing with the same team."
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd ODI: Playing XIs
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna
South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma(c), Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd ODI: IND Bat First
India's lack of luck with the toss goes on as they lose yet another, as SA opt to bowl first in Raipur.
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd ODI: Toss Minutes Away
We are few minutes away from toss between India and South Africa in Raipur.
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd ODI: Raipur Weather Today
Expect warm and humid conditions in Raipur, with temperatures around 30 °C and humidity near 70%, which could make fielding and bowling challenging, especially in the middle overs. The clear skies should favour a full match, but the heat may test the players’ endurance.
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli To Play VHT
BIG News coming in from yesterday is that IND's Virat Kohli has made himself available for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy for Delhi, DDCA president said in a statement.
"He (Kohli) has confirmed his availability to play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. How many games he will feature in, that is not clear yet. Obviously, him being around will be a massive boost to the Delhi dressing room," Jaitley told PTI.
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd ODI: Temba Bavuma On Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma
"Nothing new, we have come across it. We have been on the bad end of it. But we have also had good times against them. It all just makes the series a lot more exciting"
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd ODI: Timings And Venue
The India vs South Africa 2nd ODI will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Wednesday, December 3, 2025. The match will start at 1:30 PM IST.
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd ODI: Squads
INDIA: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul(w/c), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav.
SOUTH AFRICA: Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Rubin Hermann, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Ottneil Baartman, Tony de Zorzi, Prenelan Subrayen.