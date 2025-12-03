India Vs South Africa Live Streaming, 2nd ODI: Check Weather And Pitch Report

India face South Africa in 2nd ODI of the three-match series in Raipur on December 3
India beat Proteas by 17 runs in the first match in Ranchi
Check live streaming details, weather and pitch report in the article
India and South Africa are set to clash against each other in the second match of the three-match series on December 3 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur.
The Men in Blue come into the second ODI riding high after their tense 17-run win in the series opener at Ranchi, where Virat Kohli cracked a brilliant 135 to set up a total of 349/8, and a collective bowling effort defended the target. With the Proteas showing fight, reaching 332 before falling short, South Africa will be looking to bounce back and level the series.
For India, momentum is on their side: confidence high, batting deep, and bowling weapons ready. The second ODI in Raipur presents them a chance to extend the lead. For South Africa, the challenge will be to resist early Indian pressure and rebuild after a narrow loss, treating this as a reset before the final game.
India Vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Weather Report
Expect warm and humid conditions in Raipur, with temperatures around 30 °C and humidity near 70%, which could make fielding and bowling challenging, especially in the middle overs. The clear skies should favour a full match, but the heat may test the players’ endurance.
India Vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Pitch Report
The surface at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium is expected to be a typical sub-continental ODI pitch, relatively balanced with pace for fast bowlers early on, and some turn coming later for spinners. Batsmen might need to spend time settling initially, but once set, the wicket could offer enough value for a 300-plus total.
India Vs South Africa, 2nd ODI: Head-to-head Record
Total matches played: 95
India won: 41
South Africa won: 51
No result: 3
India Vs South Africa, 2nd ODI: Squads
India squad:Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (c) (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel
South Africa squad:Temba Bavuma (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Rubin Hermann, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Prenelan Subrayen
India Vs South Africa, 2nd ODI: Live Streaming Info
When is the India vs South Africa 2nd ODI match?
The second ODI match between India and South Africa will take place on Wednesday (December 03). The match will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur.
What time will the India vs South Africa 2nd ODI match start?
The IND vs SA 2nd ODI live toss will take place at 1:00pm IST. The live action will begin at 1:30pm IST.
Where to watch the live telecast India vs South Africa 2nd ODI match in India?
Star Sports Network will telecast the IND vs SA 2nd ODI match in India.
How to watch the live streaming of India vs South Africa 2nd ODI match in India?
The India vs South Africa 2nd ODI match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India