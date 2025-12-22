India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women Live Streaming, 2nd T20I: When And Where To Watch IND-W Vs SL-W Match

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 2nd T20I: Get live streaming and squad details ahead of the second T20 International between IND-W and SL-W, to be played on Tuesday, 23 December, at ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam

O
Outlook Sports Desk
India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women Live Streaming, 2nd T20I: When And Where To Watch IND-W Vs SL-W Match
File photo of India women cricket team batters Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana. | Photo: X/BCCI Women
Summary
  • India Women face Sri Lanka Women in the second T20I on Tuesday, 23 December at ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

  • India dominated the first T20I, winning by eight wickets with Jemimah Rodrigues unbeaten on 69, while bowlers restricted Sri Lanka to 121/6

  • Catch the action live on Star Sports channels from 7 PM IST, with live streaming available on the JioCinema app and website

India Women face Sri Lanka Women in the second T20I of the five-match series at ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, aiming to extend their dominance after a commanding win in the opener.

Returning to action after their historic ICC Women’s World Cup triumph, India barely broke a sweat in the first game. Their bowlers kept Sri Lanka in check, restricting them to a modest total, before the batters chased it down comfortably inside 15 overs.

As highlighted in IND-W vs SL-W preview, the only concern for India was their fielding. A few dropped chances crept in despite overall dominance, prompting skipper Harmanpreet Kaur to call for sharper standards going forward.

For both teams, the series serves as valuable preparation ahead of next year’s Women’s T20 World Cup, with India keen to sharpen their standards and Sri Lanka searching for a stronger response.

India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women T20I: Head-To-Head

India Women have dominated Sri Lanka Women in T20Is, winning 21 out of 27 encounters, with only one match ending in a no result. On home soil, the Women in Blue also hold the advantage, leading the head-to-head 5-2.

India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 2nd T20I: Live Streaming

When to watch India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 2nd T20I?

The India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 2nd T20I will be played on Tuesday, 23 December at 7:00 pm IST at ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium.

Where to watch India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 2nd T20I?

The India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 2nd T20I will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network. Live streaming will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 2nd T20I: Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Richa Ghosh (WK), G Kamalini (WK), Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma.

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c) , Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshika De Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Imesha Dulani, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Malsha Shehani, Inoka Ranaweera, Shashini Gimhani, Nimesha Madushani, Kawya Kavindi, Rashmika Sewwandi, Malki Madara.

