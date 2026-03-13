Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Toss Update, 2nd ODI: BAN Opt To Bowl First In Dhaka - Check Playing XIs

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI: Pakistan are put into bat yet again by Bangladesh after winning the toss in the 2nd ODI, to be played at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, on Friday, March 13

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan 1st ODI cricket match-Litton Das
Bangladesh's Litton Das, centre, appeals successfully for the wicket of Pakistan's Hussain Talat during the first one day international cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mahmud Hossain Opu
  • PAK bat again in Dhaka as BAN opt to bowl first

  • Hosts remain unchanged from the 1st ODI at the same venue

  • Bangladesh's victory today could mean series victory for the hosts

Pakistan meekly surrendered to Bangladesh by eight wickets in the first ODI, with both teams back at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka today for the second encounter.

The Men In Green suffered defeat that was not well received back home in what could be touted as an extension to their sub-par performance at the T20 World Cup 2026.

As for the hosts, they will be looking to wrap up the ODI series with another win, while Shaheen Shah Afridi's men will want to show their mettle after they were bowled out for 114, their lowest total batting first against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan 2nd ODI: Toss Update

Bangladesh have won the toss and have opted to field.

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan 2nd ODI: Playing XIs

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Shamyl Hussain, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Abdul Samad, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi(c), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf.

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan 2nd ODI: Live Streaming

How to watch the BAN vs PAK 2nd ODI in India?

There is no live telecast of the ODI series between Bangladesh and Pakistan. Live Streaming of the matches will be available on Fancode.

