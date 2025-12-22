South Africa Vs Angola Live Streaming, AFCON 2025: When, Where To Watch RSA Vs ANG In Africa Cup Of Nations?

Stade de Marrakech will witness South Af25rica vs Angola, AFCON 2025-26 clash on Monday, December 22. The match will be played at 10:30pm IST. Bafana Bafana will be favourites in this match, however Angola will want to start off with a win.
Group B also include Egypt and Zimbabwe, that will be played later in the evening.
Kick-off:
Location: Marrakesh, Morocco
Stadium: Stade de Marrakech
Date: Monday, December 22
Kick-off Time: 10:30 PM IST
Head-To-Head stats:
Total Matches Played: 20
South Africa Wins: 9
Angola Wins: 5
Draws: 6
South Africa vs Angola, AFCON 2025-26: Live Streaming
When and where will South Africa vs Angola be played in AFCON 2025?
The Africa Cup of Nations match, South Africa vs Angola, will be played at the Marrakech Stadium in, Morocco. The game is scheduled to kick off at 10:30 PM IST on December 22.
Where to watch the live streaming and telecast of Egypt vs Zimbabwe in AFCON 2025?
The South Africa vs Angola Africa Cup of Nations 2025 match will be live streamed in India on Fancode app and website.