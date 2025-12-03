India Vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Key Talking Points

The narrow win was a relief, but not without warning signs, and South Africa will be eager to bounce back in Raipur. At one stage, it looked like that the Proteas would chase the target but somehow the Indian bowlers held their nerves in the end. The second ODI should be more than just a reset for the visitors, it’s a test for India’s depth. For South Africa, it’s about proving their red-ball dominance wasn’t a fluke and showing they can compete across formats.