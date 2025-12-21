Aston Villa Vs Manchester United LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Red Devils Face In-form Villains

Aston Villa vs Manchester United LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Starting XIs
Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Lindelof, Maatsen, Kamara, Onana, McGinn, Tielemans, Rogers, Watkins.
Substitutes: Bizot, Buendia, Digne, Garcia, Malen, Bogarde, Guessande, Lawrence, Routh.
Manchester United XI: Lammens, Yoro, Heaven, Shaw, Dalot, Ugarte, Fernandes, Dorgu, Mount, Cunha, Sesko.
Substitutes: Bayindir, Heaton, Martinez, Zirkzee, Malacia, Fredricson, Fletcher, Lacey, Mantato.
Aston Villa vs Manchester United LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: H2H
Total matches: 200
Aston Villa won: 51
Man United won: 107
Draws: 42
Aston Villa vs Manchester United LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Match Details
Location: Birmingham, England
Stadium: Villa Park
Date: Sunday, December 21
Kick-off Time: 10:00 p.m. IST