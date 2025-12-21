Aston Villa Vs Manchester United LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Red Devils Face In-form Villains

Aston Villa Vs Manchester United LIVE Football Score, Premier League 2025–26: Catch play-by-play updates for the matchday 17 clash at Villa Park on Sunday, 21 December, right here

Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Ruben Amorim
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim File
Welcome to today's Premier League 2025-26 clash featuring Manchester United travelling away to an in-form Aston Villa in matchweek 17 contest. This is going to be an entertaining outing between these clubs, which will take place at Villa Park. Unai Emery's side come into this game on the back of a last-minute win over leaders Arsenal whereas Red Devils have been 'Jekyll and Hyde' in their performances. Catch play-by-play updates for the matchday 17 clash at Villa Park on Sunday, 21 December, right here
LIVE UPDATES

Aston Villa vs Manchester United LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Starting XIs

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Lindelof, Maatsen, Kamara, Onana, McGinn, Tielemans, Rogers, Watkins. 

Substitutes: Bizot, Buendia, Digne, Garcia, Malen, Bogarde, Guessande, Lawrence, Routh.

Manchester United XI: Lammens, Yoro, Heaven, Shaw, Dalot, Ugarte, Fernandes, Dorgu, Mount, Cunha, Sesko. 

Substitutes: Bayindir, Heaton, Martinez, Zirkzee, Malacia, Fredricson, Fletcher, Lacey, Mantato.

Aston Villa vs Manchester United LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: H2H

Total matches: 200

Aston Villa won: 51

Man United won: 107

Draws: 42

Aston Villa vs Manchester United LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Match Details

  • Location: Birmingham, England 

  • Stadium: Villa Park

  • Date: Sunday, December 21

  • Kick-off Time: 10:00 p.m. IST

Published At:
Tags

