India Vs South Africa 1st ODI Toss Update: KL Rahul-led Side To Bat First - Check Playing XIs From Ranchi

For India, who are without regular skipper Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma will open with Yashasvi Jaiswal. The hosts have gone with three spinners and as many pacers

India vs South Africa 1st ODI
Aiden Markram and KL Rahul at the toss Photo: X
Summary
  • IND to bat first against SA in the 1st ODI at Ranchi

  • Temba Bavuma has been rested by the Proteas, Aiden Markram to lead

  • Rohit Sharma will open with Yashasvi Jaiswal for the Men In Blue

South Africa skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the first ODI in Ranchi. KL Rahul will be leading India in the ODI series.

South Africa have rested skipper Temba Bavuma and spinner Keshav Maharaj.

For India, who are without regular skipper Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma will open with Yashasvi Jaiswal. The hosts have gone with three spinners and as many pacers.

This marked India's 19th consecutive toss loss in ODIs, a sequence dating back to the 2023 World Cup final in Ahmedabad. The next worst toss-losing streak in ODIs is 11 by the Netherlands, between March 2011 and August 2013, as per Cricbuzz.

Meanwhile, former India captains Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have surpassed Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid to become the pair with the most international matches played together, stepping into their 392nd game side-by-side.

India Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Playing XIs

South Africa (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton, Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Prenelan Subrayen, Nandre Burger, Ottneil Baartman

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna

India Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Captain Speak

Aiden Markram - We'll bowl first. Spent a couple of evenings, dew at night time and it'll be slightly easier to bat at night. Different personnel, the dressing room is at a good place with a lot of energy and fun. It's an important series, the end role the 2027 WC, still a bit of time, but we're up against one of the best teams in the world. Just one spinner in Subrayen, I will bowl a bit - Temba and Maharaj have been rested, four seamers for us today.

KL Rahul - We would have bowled first as well. The preparation has been good, the energy is there with a lot of players coming back, we want to enjoy ourselves in the middle. That's what the chat has been, we need to use every opportunity we get in the ODI team, this is a great chance to challenge our skills against a very good team. Three spinners and three quicks for us today.

