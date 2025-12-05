India Vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Check Match Prediction And Head-To-Head Records

India Vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Check the match prediction for the series concluding one-day in Vishakhapatnam and the head-to-head win/loss records between the two cricketing giants

India Vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Match Prediction And Head-To-Head Records
India’s Rohit Sharma with head coach Gautam Gambhir after the team lost the second ODI cricket match against South Africa, at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
  • India take on South Africa for the 3rd ODI on Saturday, December 6

  • South Africa levelled the series 1-1 in Raipur

  • Check the match prediction and head to head win/loss record

With the series hanging in the balance at 1-1, India and South Africa lock horns for the final time in the 3-match ODI series, which has been nothing short of batting mayhem. Across the first two one-days, we witnessed run-fests and sheer excellence with the bat.

In the first ODI at Ranchi, where India won by 17 runs, a total of 681 runs were scored across the innings. The hosts scored 349 and the Proteas were folded for 332.

At Raipur, where the South Africans fought back and levelled the series, 720 runs were scored - 358 by India in the 1st innings and the tourists replied with 362 runs.

We can expect something similar in the 3rd ODI as well. The ACA-VDCA stadium in Vishakhapatnam is known for its batting friendly surface. In short, the venue is a heaven for batters, something both teams know very well.

India once played an ODI match here in 2019 under Virat Kohli's captaincy against the West Indies. Thanks to centuries from Rohit Sharma (159) and KL Rahul (102), the Men in Blue had amassed 387 runs - the highest ever in that venue by the hosts.

It was a forgettable match for Virat Kohli, though, as he got out for a golden duck. But given the form he is carrying at the moment, we might see him add notch up his 4th century at the ACA-VDCA cricket stadium.

Batters are stacked across both the sides and we are surely on to see another run-fest in the series concluding ODI tomorrow (Saturday, December 6).

India Vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Head-To-Head One-Day Internationals Record

Total matches - 96

India Wins - 41

South Africa Wins - 52

No Results - 3

India Vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Match Prediction

The exceptional batting quality of both sides points toward an evenly contested fixture in Vishakhapatnam. Nevertheless, the Google win predictor currently favors the home team, with India holding a 69% chance of victory against South Africa's 31%.

India Vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Squads

India: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (WK/C), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Rishabh Pant, Tilak Varma, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock (WK), Temba Bavuma (C), Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Ottneil Baartman, Rubin Hermann, Prenelan Subrayen

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India.

