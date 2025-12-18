India Vs South Africa Prediction, 5th T20I: Check Out Head-To-Head Record, Key Stats

India lead South Africa 20-13 in head-to head T20I record
David Miller, Arshdeep Singh top runs, wickets lists
Hosts fancied to win against Proteas in Ahmedabad
India and South Africa are set for a thrilling 5th T20 International encounter at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, December 19, with the hosts leading the series 2-1 and aiming to seal the deal on home soil.
The fourth T20I in Lucknow was abandoned due to heavy fog, leaving both teams eager to finish the tour on a positive note. India have enjoyed strong support at this iconic venue and will be hoping to capitalize on familiar conditions and the backing of a passionate home crowd.
For India, the series decider not only represents a chance to wrap up the T20I contest convincingly, but also provides valuable preparation ahead of major upcoming events like the T20 World Cup. Captain Suryakumar Yadav will be looking for big contributions from his batting order and from himself as well. India's vice-captain Shubman Gill's availability will be a question.
South Africa, meanwhile, arrive with plenty of questions to answer, particularly around their batting starts and middle-order balance, as they look to bounce back and end the tour on a high.
India Vs South Africa: Head-To-Head Record In T20Is
The two teams have faced off 34 times in T20 internationals, and India have won 20 of those. South Africa have emerged victors 13 times, while one game ended in a no result.
India Vs South Africa T20Is: Stats At A Glance
Top run-scorers: Southpaw David Miller heads the list with 545 runs from 27 India vs South Africa T20I games. Quinton de Kock comes 2nd in the list with 442 runs in 14 matches. Former India skipper Rohit Sharma with 429 runs from 18 matches is next, while among the current Indian players, young Tilak Varma is on top with 423 runs from 9 games.
Top wicket-takers: Left arm-seamer Arshdeep Singh is first with 22 wickets from 13 matches. India's star spinner Varun Chakaravarthy is at the second spot with 18 wickets in just seven matches.
India Vs South Africa, 5th T20I: Match Prediction
Given the home advantage, India are being considered the favourites in this match. Google gives the Indians a 68% chance of victory, and South Africa 32%.
India Vs South Africa, 5th T20I: Squads
India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Hardik Pandya, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy.
South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottineil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock (wk), Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tristan Stubbs.