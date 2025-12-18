India Vs South Africa Prediction, 5th T20I: Check Out Head-To-Head Record, Key Stats

Given the home advantage, India are being considered the favourites against South Africa. Check out the H2H record, top run-scorers, wicket-takers and match prediction for the fifth game of the five-match T20I series

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs South Africa Prediction, 5th T20I: Check Out Head-To-Head Record, Key Stats
India Vs South Africa Prediction, 5th T20I: Check Out Head-To-Head Record, Key Stats Photo: X/@BCCI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India lead South Africa 20-13 in head-to head T20I record

  • David Miller, Arshdeep Singh top runs, wickets lists

  • Hosts fancied to win against Proteas in Ahmedabad

India and South Africa are set for a thrilling 5th T20 International encounter at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, December 19, with the hosts leading the series 2-1 and aiming to seal the deal on home soil.

The fourth T20I in Lucknow was abandoned due to heavy fog, leaving both teams eager to finish the tour on a positive note. India have enjoyed strong support at this iconic venue and will be hoping to capitalize on familiar conditions and the backing of a passionate home crowd.

For India, the series decider not only represents a chance to wrap up the T20I contest convincingly, but also provides valuable preparation ahead of major upcoming events like the T20 World Cup. Captain Suryakumar Yadav will be looking for big contributions from his batting order and from himself as well. India's vice-captain Shubman Gill's availability will be a question.

South Africa, meanwhile, arrive with plenty of questions to answer, particularly around their batting starts and middle-order balance, as they look to bounce back and end the tour on a high.

India Vs South Africa: Head-To-Head Record In T20Is

The two teams have faced off 34 times in T20 internationals, and India have won 20 of those. South Africa have emerged victors 13 times, while one game ended in a no result.

Related Content
Related Content

India Vs South Africa T20Is: Stats At A Glance

Top run-scorers: Southpaw David Miller heads the list with 545 runs from 27 India vs South Africa T20I games. Quinton de Kock comes 2nd in the list with 442 runs in 14 matches. Former India skipper Rohit Sharma with 429 runs from 18 matches is next, while among the current Indian players, young Tilak Varma is on top with 423 runs from 9 games.

Top wicket-takers: Left arm-seamer Arshdeep Singh is first with 22 wickets from 13 matches. India's star spinner Varun Chakaravarthy is at the second spot with 18 wickets in just seven matches.

India Vs South Africa, 5th T20I: Match Prediction

Given the home advantage, India are being considered the favourites in this match. Google gives the Indians a 68% chance of victory, and South Africa 32%.

Also Check: India Vs South Africa 5th T20I Weather Report

India Vs South Africa, 5th T20I: Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Hardik Pandya, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottineil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock (wk), Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tristan Stubbs.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa 5th T20I: Ahmedabad Weather Forecast, Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report

  2. Mustafizur Rahman Set To Miss Eight Days In IPL 2026 Due To New Zealand ODI Duty - Report

  3. SMAT Final: Ishan Kishan Serves Notice To Selectors With 45-Ball Hundred For Jharkhand - Watch

  4. Ashes 2025-26 Witnesses Rare India-Pakistan Unity Through Umpiring Duo

  5. Snicko Controversy Rages On At The Ashes As Jamie Smith Decisions Leave Both Teams Furious

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  2. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  3. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  5. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: SatChi Beat Indonesian Pair To Top Group B

  2. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Beat Alfian-Fikri, Move Closer To Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chang-Weikeng Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Bounce Back To Beat Chinese Pair

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  5. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Where Are The Young Turks?

  2. The Insurance Bill: Beyond the Surface Rhetoric

  3. Male Recipients Asked To Return Bihar Women’s Scheme Money, Say Funds Already Spent

  4. ‘Manipur Wants Peace’, Say Meitei Protesters At Jantar Mantar Over Ethnic Violence

  5. Why The 'VB G RAM G' Bill Is Being Seen As The Death Of MGNREGA?

Entertainment News

  1. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  2. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  3. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  4. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  5. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

US News

  1. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  2. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  3. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  4. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  5. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

World News

  1. Israel Advances Plan To Build 9000 New Housing Units In An Illegal Settlement

  2. EAM Jaishankar Holds Talks With Israel PM Netanyahu On Deepening Bilateral Ties

  3. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  4. Trump Orders Complete Blockade Of Sanctioned Oil Tankers Linked To Venezuela

  5. Mass Shooting Shocks Sydney’s Iconic Bondi Beach

Latest Stories

  1. Vande Mataram Row: Kashmiri Leaders At Odds With Centre’s Views On Nationalism

  2. Delhi Bans Non-BS-VI Vehicles, Enforces PUC Rule Under GRAP Stage IV

  3. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2: Lyon's Double Strike Leaves England Reeling At Lunch Against Australia

  4. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Nathan 'GOAT' Lyon Surpasses Glenn McGrath In Wickets List For Australia

  5. Ikkis Release Postponed: Agastya Nanda Starrer To Hit Theatres In January On THIS Date

  6. Three Juveniles, Eight KISS Staff Arrested For Murder Of 14-Year-Old Tribal Student

  7. Washington Flood: Disaster Cash Assistance Available for Counties Amid Flooding

  8. Born On A Wednesday? Decode Your Mercury-Blessed Intelligence & Charm