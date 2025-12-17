India Vs South Africa, 4th T20I: Toss Delayed Due To Thick Fog In Lucknow

India face South Africa in the 4th T20I at Lucknow with the hosts leading 2-1, as a delayed toss adds intrigue to a series-defining clash

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
India Vs South Africa, 4th T20I: Toss Delayed Due To Thick Fog
  • India face South Africa in 4th T20I in Lucknow

  • India lead the five-match T20I series 2-1

  • Toss has been delayed due to thick fog in 4th T20I

India and South Africa lock horns in the 4th T20I of their five-match series at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, with the hosts leading 2–1 and on the brink of sealing the series.

After winning the third game convincingly and taking a crucial lead, India will look to carry that momentum forward, while South Africa must win to keep the contest alive.

India’s bowling has been particularly strong so far, but questions remain around the consistency of its top order, especially the in-form challenges of key batters.

South Africa, despite some batting collapses, still possess dangerous hitters who can change the game quickly.

The toss was delayed today, with officials calling for an inspection around 7:30 pm IST before any decision could be made.

India Vs South Africa, 3rd T20I: Ball-By-Ball Commentary

India Vs South Africa, 4th T20I: Toss Update

Toss has been delayed due to thick fog.

India Vs South Africa, 4th T20I: Playing XIs

Playing XIs will be announced at the toss.

India Vs South Africa, 4th T20I: Squads

South Africa Squad: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman, David Miller, Keshav Maharaj, George Linde, Tony de Zorzi, Lutho Sipamla, Kwena Maphaka

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
