India Vs South Africa, 4th T20I: Toss Delayed Due To Thick Fog In Lucknow

India and South Africa lock horns in the 4th T20I of their five-match series at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, with the hosts leading 2–1 and on the brink of sealing the series.
After winning the third game convincingly and taking a crucial lead, India will look to carry that momentum forward, while South Africa must win to keep the contest alive.
India’s bowling has been particularly strong so far, but questions remain around the consistency of its top order, especially the in-form challenges of key batters.
South Africa, despite some batting collapses, still possess dangerous hitters who can change the game quickly.
The toss was delayed today, with officials calling for an inspection around 7:30 pm IST before any decision could be made.
India Vs South Africa, 4th T20I: Toss Update
Toss has been delayed due to thick fog.
India Vs South Africa, 4th T20I: Playing XIs
Playing XIs will be announced at the toss.
India Vs South Africa, 4th T20I: Squads
South Africa Squad: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman, David Miller, Keshav Maharaj, George Linde, Tony de Zorzi, Lutho Sipamla, Kwena Maphaka
India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah