India Vs South Africa Live Streaming, 4th T20I: When, Where To Watch IND Vs SA Match In Lucknow

India face South Africa in fourth T20I at BRSABV Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on December 17
India can seal the series with a win, leading the series 2-1 after a win in Dharamshala
India vs South Africa to be shown on JioHotstar and Star Sports
India and South Africa clash in the fourth T20I of the five-match series on Wednesday, December 17, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, with the hosts holding a 2-1 advantage.
India will be eager to wrap up the series on home soil, while South Africa must win to keep their campaign alive and force a series decider in Ahmedabad.
India began the series with a controlled victory in Cuttack, before suffering a comprehensive 51-run defeat in New Chandigarh, where South Africa dominated in all three departments.
Suryakumar Yadav’s side responded emphatically in Dharamshala, delivering a complete team performance to reclaim control of the series. India will also take confidence from their unbeaten T20I record in Lucknow.
South Africa enter the must-win fixture knowing that another defeat would end their hopes of salvaging the series. Aiden Markram’s men showcased their potential in New Chandigarh, where their pace attack and middle-order firepower proved decisive.
However, recurring inconsistency with the bat, particularly during the opening and closing phases of innings, has undermined their progress.
For India, the objective is to sustain momentum while ironing out lingering concerns. Shubman Gill’s role at the top and Suryakumar Yadav’s personal form remain under close watch, even as the team continues to deliver collective results.
India vs South Africa 4th T20I: Live Streaming
When and where is the India vs South Africa 4th T20I match being played?
The India vs South Africa 4th T20I match will be played on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, at 7:00 PM IST. The match will be hosted at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
Where to watch the India vs South Africa 4th T20I match live on TV and online?
The India vs South Africa 4th T20I match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Television broadcasts will take place on the following TV channels: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.
India vs South Africa 4th T20I: Full Squads
India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar.
South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Quinton de Kock (wk), Donovan Ferreira (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Ottneil Baartman, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje.