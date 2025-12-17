India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 4th T20I: Suryakumar Yadav And Co. Look To Seal The Series In Lucknow

India Vs South Africa Live Score, 4th T20I: Start Time, Streaming
The match begins at 7pm IST, with the toss scheduled for 6:30pm IST. The India vs South Africa, 4th T20I will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.
India Vs South Africa Live Score, 4th T20I: Squads
India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Verma, Shahbaz Ahmed, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson (wk), Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar.
South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Lutho Sipamla, Ottniel Baartman, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, George Linde.
India Vs South Africa Live Score, 4th T20I: Greetings!
Good afternoon and welcome, Indian cricket lovers. The stage is set for the fourth T20I in Lucknow and we will bring to you the pre-match build-up as well as live updates from the IND vs SA clash.