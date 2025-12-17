India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 4th T20I: Suryakumar Yadav And Co. Look To Seal The Series In Lucknow

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav with teammates celebrates after winning the first T20I match against South Africa on December 9, 2025. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

India vs South Africa 4th T20I Live Cricket Score: Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of the fourth T20 international between India and South Africa at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday (December 17, 2025). India lead the series 2-1 and have a chance to seal the series with a win, while South Africa must win to keep the contest alive. The hosts have shown strong bowling performances and a solid all-round approach, though concerns linger over batting form at times. Lucknow’s surface is expected to offer assistance to bowlers early, with possible spin influence later. South Africa, despite fighting spirit, need a collective effort to counter India’s momentum and avoid a series defeat.

LIVE UPDATES

17 Dec 2025, 04:38:11 pm IST India Vs South Africa Live Score, 4th T20I: Start Time, Streaming The match begins at 7pm IST, with the toss scheduled for 6:30pm IST. The India vs South Africa, 4th T20I will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.

17 Dec 2025, 04:18:13 pm IST India Vs South Africa Live Score, 4th T20I: Squads India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Verma, Shahbaz Ahmed, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson (wk), Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar. South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Lutho Sipamla, Ottniel Baartman, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, George Linde.