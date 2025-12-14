India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: Will Dew Hold Sway In Dharamsala?

India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav was dismissed for 5 in the second game. Photo: PTI

Hello and welcome to our live blog coverage of the third T20 international between India and South Africa at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday (December 14, 2025). The Proteas' comprehensive victory in New Chandigarh levelled the five-match series 1-1, and set up a spicy backdrop for tonight's game, which will be played in sub-10-degree temperatures in the lap of the ice-clad Dhauladhar range. For India, the form of captain Suryakumar Yadav as well as his deputy Shubman Gill is under the scanner, and another failure could intensify the playing XI debate in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup. Follow the live cricket score and updates from the IND vs SA match.

LIVE UPDATES

14 Dec 2025, 05:07:17 pm IST India Vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd T20I: HPCA Stadium Pitch Report The HPCA Stadium pitch traditionally offers good bounce and carry, which can assist fast bowlers with the new ball while also holding up well for batters once set. The surface usually favours a balanced contest, quick bowlers can extract movement early, spinners may find gradual assistance, and chasing teams could benefit from dew later on, making for an intriguing strategic battle under lights.

14 Dec 2025, 04:50:44 pm IST India Vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd T20I: Dharamsala Weather Forecast The weather in Dharamsala tonight is expected to be cold but clear, with temperatures hovering between around 10°C to 13°C and no rain predicted, offering ideal conditions for full play without interruption. Chill in the air may encourage brisk movement early, but a clear evening should keep visibility and comfort levels good for players and spectators alike.

14 Dec 2025, 04:29:48 pm IST India Vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd T20I: Start Time, Streaming The match begins at 7pm IST, with the toss scheduled for 6:30pm IST. The India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.

14 Dec 2025, 04:11:59 pm IST India Vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd T20I: Squads India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Verma, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson (wk), Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar. South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Lutho Sipamla, Ottniel Baartman, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, George Linde.