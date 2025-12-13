India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

Check out live streaming and other details for the India vs South Africa third T20I which will be played in Himachal Pradesh on December 14

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know Photo: X/@BCCI
Summary of this article

  • India face South Africa in third T20I on December 14 in Himachal Pradesh

  • The five-match series is levelled at 1-1

  • Check live streaming and other details for the clash

India and South Africa head into the third T20I of their 2025 series in Dharamsala on Sunday with the contest finely poised at 1-1 after two contrasting games so far. India opened the series with a commanding 101-run victory in the first T20I in Cuttack, where their batters and bowlers clicked in unison to deliver a comprehensive performance.

However, the visitors hit back in emphatic style in the second match at New Chandigarh, with South Africa winning by 51 runs, powered by a vintage 90 from Quinton de Kock and a strong bowling effort that derailed India’s chase and squared the series.

The decider at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium promises to be a tense affair, with both teams desperate to grab the early advantage in the five-match T20 leg of South Africa’s tour. The Dharamsala track, known for its pace and bounce with a seamer-friendly tinge, could play a significant role in shaping the contest, offering opportunities for both fast bowlers and aggressive stroke-makers.

With the series balanced, India will be looking to rediscover the control they showed in the opener, while South Africa will be aiming to carry forward the momentum from their convincing win in the second game.

For India, players like Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill are under pressure to produce big contributions after mixed returns so far, while their bowling unit will want to tighten up against a confident South African batting line-up.

The Proteas, buoyed by de Kock’s form and strong performances from their bowlers, know a win here puts them in a commanding position in the series. With the decider setting up a potential series swing and both teams eager to assert dominance, fans can expect a high-intensity clash under Dharamsala’s lights.

India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I: Live Streaming

When And Where Will the India Vs South Africa, 3rd T20I Match Be Played?

The 3rd T20I of the series between India and South Africa will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala from 7:00PM (IST) onwards.

India Vs South Africa, 3rd T20I: Where To Watch The Match Live?

The match can be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network on Television screens.

India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I: Squads

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Reeza Hendricks, Ottneil Baartman, Donovan Ferreira, Kwena Maphaka, George Linde

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma(w), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
