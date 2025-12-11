India Vs South Africa Toss Update, 2nd T20I: IND To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

India face South Africa in the second T20I at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh
India face Aiden Markram’s South Africa in the second T20I on Thursday at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.
Riding high on a convincing win in the first T20I, India lead the series 1-0 and will look to carry their momentum forward in the chase for a clean sweep.
On a tricky pitch, India’s batting managed to post a par total, and their bowlers were ruthless in response, skittling South Africa for just 74.
The Proteas have struggled in the white-ball leg of the tour so far, showing glimpses of promise but failing to match India’s consistency and skill across both departments.
India Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Ball-By-Ball Commentary
India Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Toss Update
India won the toss and opted to bowl first against South Africa.
India Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Playing XIs
South Africa (Playing XI): Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Marco Jansen, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman
India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh
India Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Live Streaming
The IND vs SA match can be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network on Television screens.