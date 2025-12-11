India Vs South Africa Toss Update, 2nd T20I: IND To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Get the toss update, playing XIs, and ball-by-ball commentary for the second T20I between India and South Africa on Thursday, 11 December, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA Stadium in Tira, Punjab

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs South Africa Toss Update, 2nd T20I: IND To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
India Vs South Africa Toss Update, 2nd T20I: IND won toss and opted to bowl first. Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India face South Africa in the second T20I at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh

  • India won the toss and chose to bowl first

  • The match can be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website and watched on Star Sports channels on television

India face Aiden Markram’s South Africa in the second T20I on Thursday at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.

Riding high on a convincing win in the first T20I, India lead the series 1-0 and will look to carry their momentum forward in the chase for a clean sweep.

On a tricky pitch, India’s batting managed to post a par total, and their bowlers were ruthless in response, skittling South Africa for just 74.

The Proteas have struggled in the white-ball leg of the tour so far, showing glimpses of promise but failing to match India’s consistency and skill across both departments.

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Live Score

India Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Ball-By-Ball Commentary

India Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Toss Update

India won the toss and opted to bowl first against South Africa.

India Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Playing XIs

South Africa (Playing XI): Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Marco Jansen, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh

Related Content
Related Content

India Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Live Streaming

The IND vs SA match can be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network on Television screens.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I: Chakaravarthy Traps Hendricks Early | SA 41/1 (5)

  2. India Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Hardik Pandya Eyes Two Massive Records - Check Details

  3. Biratnagar Kings vs Lumbini Lions Highlights, NPL 2025 Qualifier 2: LUL Roll Over BIK By 40 Runs To Enter Finals

  4. RO-KO Stare At 2 Crore Loss As BCCI Gear Up To Take Big Call In Apex Council Meeting

  5. Smriti Mandhana Reflects On 12-Year India Career: ‘I Don’t Love Anything More Than Cricket’

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  3. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. IMD Rain Forecast for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry: Heavy Spells and Thunderstorms Expected

  2. What's Left Of The Left: The Thin Red Line In J&K

  3. Voter Cards Dumped Near NH-12 In Nadia, West Bengal; Police Probe Underway

  4. India–US Hold High-Level Talks Amid Strained Ties Over Trade, Tariffs & Russia

  5. Union Govt Informs Parliament of 17.06% Decline In Minority Affairs Budget

Entertainment News

  1. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  2. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  3. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

  4. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  5. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. International Human Rights Day: India’s Growing Fundamental Rights Deficit

  2. Nepal: PM Karki Reviews Election Preparations with Parties, Poll Officials And Gen Z Delegates

  3. Is The US ‘War on Drugs’ A Smokescreen To Pressurise Venezuela?

  4. Sri Lanka: Cyclone Ditwah Kills Over 480, Caused Severe Nationwide Damage

  5. Thailand-Cambodia Border Dispute: Death Toll Rises To At Least 48

Latest Stories

  1. Film Critics Guild Strongly Condemns 'Targeted Attacks And Harassment' Faced By Critics For Dhurandhar Review

  2. UP Cracks Down on Codeine Cough Syrup Trade; Over 10 Key Suspects Identified

  3. IndiGo Cancels 60 Flights, DGCA Steps In Amid Escalating Flight Cancellations

  4. Sydney Sixers Vs Perth Scorchers Highlights, WBBL 2025 Challenger: PRS-W Beat SYS-W By 11 Runs To Enter Finals

  5. Daily Horoscope For December 11, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Gemini, Scorpio, And Pisces

  6. Tracing The Naxalites: How India’s Maoist Insurgency Is Crumbling in 2025

  7. Who Is A Comrade?

  8. Putin In India: Economic Push And Strategic Autonomy Shape A Relationship That Weathered Storms