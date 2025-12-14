India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I: Aiden Markram’s Brilliant Catch Ends Abhishek Sharma’s Blitz - Video

Aiden Markram takes a brilliant running catch to dismiss Abhishek Sharma
South Africa scored only 117 runs in the first innings
The series is levelled at 1-1
Aiden Markram produced one of the standout moments of the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I in Dharamsala with a superb running catch to end Abhishek Sharma’s explosive stay at the crease. Just when India’s openers were cruising and the chase looked set for a one-sided finish, Markram’s sharp work in the field provided South Africa with a much-needed breakthrough and briefly lifted the visitors.
Abhishek had attacked from the outset, throwing the bat at anything loose and keeping the Dharamsala crowd fully engaged. South Africa were struggling to contain the left-hander, but the moment they needed arrived in the fifth over when Markram read the situation perfectly and moved quickly to cut short the onslaught.
The breakthrough came when Abhishek went after a back-of-a-length delivery outside off, attempting another aggressive stroke. The shot didn’t come off as intended, ballooning high towards the off-side. Markram reacted instantly, sprinting across from his position, judging the swirling ball with precision before completing a clean running catch under pressure.
Watch the video:
More to follow...