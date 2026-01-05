Serie A Matchday 18 Roundup: Napoli Cruise, Inter Respond, Fiorentina Snatch Late Relief

Napoli's Pasquale Mazzocchi, left, and Lazio's Adam Marusic during the Italian Serie A soccer match between SS Lazio and SSC Napoli in Rome, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. | Photo: Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP

Napoli's Pasquale Mazzocchi, left, and Lazio's Adam Marusic during the Italian Serie A soccer match between SS Lazio and SSC Napoli in Rome, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. | Photo: Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP