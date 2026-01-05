Serie A Matchday 18 Roundup: Napoli Cruise, Inter Respond, Fiorentina Snatch Late Relief

Inter Milan beat Bologna 3-1 to overtake AC Milan at the top, with Lautaro Martinez starring
Napoli claimed a fiery 2-0 win away to Lazio, marked by three red cards and late chaos
Fiorentina edged Cremonese 1-0 through a stoppage-time Moise Kean goal
Serie A 2025-26 saw big results across Matchday 18 as Inter Milan exacted Super Cup revenge over Bologna on Sunday, overtaking rivals AC Milan to the league summit. Meanwhile, Napoli claimed a chaotic win in Rome to stay in the title race, and Fiorentina finally found respite in their relegation battle.
Napoli Overcome Lazio Amid Red-Card Chaos
After a strong end to 2025, which included a 2-0 win over Cremonese shortly after lifting the Italian Super Cup, Napoli continued their strong run of form into 2026. The Partenopei sealed a comfortable 2-0 away win over Lazio, although the match ended in disorder at the Stadio Olimpico.
First-half goals from Leonardo Spinazzola and Amir Rrahmani ensured the defending champions collected all three points and stayed third in the Serie A standings, one point behind AC Milan and two adrift of leaders Inter Milan. The two title contenders are set to meet next weekend, with Inter hosting Napoli.
Napoli took the lead in the 13th minute when Matteo Politano beat his marker down the right and delivered a cross that Spinazzola volleyed home. The visitors doubled their advantage in the 33rd minute, with Rrahmani powering a header into the bottom-right corner from a Politano free kick.
The closing stages, however, descended into chaos. Lazio forward Tijjani Noslin was sent off in the 81st minute after picking up a second yellow card.
Matters escalated further when Adam Marusic and Pasquale Mazzocchi were both dismissed following a confrontation that erupted into a mass brawl. Napoli coach Antonio Conte was forced to step in and separate players.
Napoli’s only on-field concern came in the 70th minute when David Neres was helped off with an apparent ankle injury, adding to the club’s growing injury list.
Inter Milan Exact Super Cup Revenge
Inter Milan responded to their recent Italian Super Cup semi-final defeat by beating Bologna 3-1 on Sunday. The result ensured that the Nerazzurri maintained top spot ahead of Napoli’s visit next weekend.
Captain Lautaro Martinez led the charge, assisting Piotr Zielinski for the opening goal shortly before halftime. The Argentine forward then headed in Inter’s second soon after the restart. Marcus Thuram then bundled in a corner to put the result beyond doubt. Bologna managed a late consolation through Santiago Castro.
Fiorentina Find Rare Joy
Fiorentina opened the new year with just their second league win of the season, edging Cremonese 1-0 to move within three points of safety.
Substitute Moise Kean, introduced only eight minutes earlier, proved decisive in stoppage time. He tapped in after Cremonese goalkeeper Emil Audero could only parry Niccolo Fortini’s header.
Elsewhere, Torino thrashed Hellas Verona 3-0 away, a result that leaves Verona, Fiorentina, and Pisa all level on 12 points in the relegation zone. Verona, however, have played one match fewer than Fiorentina and Pisa.
(With AP Inputs)