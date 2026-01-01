Serie A Matchday 21 Preview: Inter Milan Title Favourites At Halfway Mark

Serie A 2025-26 Matchday 21 Preview: Inter Milan sit six points clear at the summit and history are firmly on their side as title favourites, though chasing rivals AC Milan, Napoli and Juventus remain on the hunt

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Serie A 2025-26 Matchday 21 Preview Inter Milan Pio Esposito Napoli
Inter Milan's Francesco Pio Esposito, centre, reacts with his teammates at the end of the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Lecce in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
  • Inter Milan sit top at halfway mark, a position that has delivered the Scudetto in around 70% of past Serie A seasons

  • Napoli seek to arrest a run of three straight draws when they face struggling Sassuolo

  • AC Milan can close the gap to three points against Como; Juventus, Roma lurk just one point behind Napoli

History strongly favours Inter Milan as Serie A heads into Matchday 21, with the Nerazzurri sitting atop the table at the midway point of the season. In 63 of the previous 93 Serie A campaigns, the team leading at halfway has gone on to lift the Scudetto, giving Inter a roughly 70% historical probability of securing the title.

Inter sealed the informal tag of “winter champions” on Wednesday with a narrow 1-0 win over Lecce. Napoli being held to a goalless draw against Parma allowed Inter to open a six-point gap over both AC Milan and the defending champions from Naples.

Despite the statistical advantage, head coach Cristian Chivu was quick to downplay the significance of leading the table at this stage, maintaining that the objective remains consistency through to May.

Serie A Matchday 21: Key Matches

While Inter have created breathing room, the title race behind them remains volatile. AC Milan, currently second on goal difference, have the opportunity to reduce the gap back to three points if they defeat Como on Thursday.

For Napoli, momentum has stalled. Antonio Conte’s side arrive at Matchday 21 on the back of three consecutive draws, including a dramatic 2-2 comeback against Hellas Verona, a thrilling draw with Inter, and Wednesday’s frustrating stalemate with Parma.

Their upcoming fixture against Sassuolo, who have managed just one win in nine matches, offers a chance to reset, although Conte will once again be confined to the stands while serving the second match of a suspension.

Further back, Juventus and Roma sit just a point behind Napoli and stand ready to capitalise on any further slip-ups. Juventus travel to Cagliari on Saturday, while Roma face a tricky away test against Torino on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Bologna, winless since November, face a challenging encounter against Fiorentina, coached by former Bologna manager Vincenzo Italiano.

Serie A Matchday 21: Players To Watch

Inter’s rise has been boosted by the emergence of 20-year-old striker Pio Esposito. Promoted from Serie B, he has now scored across all competitions this season and added another milestone by netting his first Serie A goal at San Siro. Already capped by Italy, Esposito is being spoken of as the nation’s next elite centre forward.

His celebration against Lecce, flexing his muscles before embracing Chivu, symbolised the bond between player and coach. Esposito himself has spoken of the emotional significance of scoring at San Siro, a moment he described as a childhood dream fulfilled.

Elsewhere, Parma goalkeeper Filippo Rinaldi was a standout in Napoli’s midweek draw, earning man of the match honours on his Serie A debut, while

Serie A Matchday 21: Team News

Inter will be without Hakan Calhanoglu, with the midfielder sidelined for approximately three weeks after straining his left calf.

Napoli, meanwhile, will be affected by Conte’s suspension. The Gli Azzurri also continue to monitor the fitness of David Neres, who returned from an ankle injury but was unable to complete the match.

Sassuolo, their next opponents, continue to struggle, having recorded just a single victory in their last nine outings.

Away from the pitch, Italy’s national team preparations have been impacted by scheduling constraints. There will be no Azzurri training camp in February, despite head coach Gennaro Gattuso’s request for additional preparation time ahead of March’s crucial FIFA World Cup playoff.

Italy last played on November 16 and will not regroup until the night of March 22, just four days before their World Cup semifinal playoff against Northern Ireland.

(With AP Inputs)

