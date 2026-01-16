Udinese Vs Inter Milan Preview, Serie A: Match Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

Udinese vs Inter Milan Preview, Serie A 2025-26: Francesco Pio Esposito says Inter “cannot be afraid” as the league leaders travel to Udinese, with the Nerazzurri looking to extend their advantage at the top of the table

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Udinese Vs Inter Milan Preview, Serie A 2025-26: Match Prediction, Players To Watch
Francesco Pio Esposito celebrates his winner for Inter Milan against Lecce.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Inter Milan arrive in Udine on a strong run of five straight away wins in Serie A

  • The Nerazzurri hold a three-point lead over AC Milan

  • Udinese sit 10th and are winless in four of their last five matches

Francesco Pio Esposito insisted Inter “cannot be afraid” during the Serie A title race as they prepare for their trip to Udinese.

The Nerazzurri maintained their three-point advantage over rivals AC Milan at the summit with a 1-0 win over Lecce on Wednesday, thanks to Esposito’s winner off the bench.

Only Koln’s Said El Mala (four goals, two assists – 2006 born) is younger than Esposito (two goals, two assists – 2005 born) among players with more than one goal scored and one assist provided from the bench in the top five European Leagues.

Along with their lead over Milan, Inter are also six clear of Serie A holders Napoli and seven ahead of Luciano Spalletti’s Juventus.

When asked if their growing lead adds more motivation or pressure, Esposito was adamant it was the former.

“It motivates us, we cannot be afraid when that is our objective. Every game is difficult, as we saw once again, but we want to hang in there,” Esposito told DAZN Italia.

Following Esposito's winner against Leece, Inter head coach Cristian Chivu ran onto the pitch to celebrate with the striker.

Chivu also coached Esposito during their days in the youth setup, and the 20-year-old explained the importance of his relationship with the coach.

Related Content
Related Content

“I saw the coach there, I’m happy, as he had rushed up to celebrate with us when he was the coach of the Primavera youth team too,” added Esposito.

“Our bond is made up of few words, but a lot of affection. He’s one of those people who doesn’t need to say much, you just know he’ll be there for you.

“I’ve known him for years, we practically ‘grew up’ together, him as a coach and me as a player, in the youth team. It’s a very important relationship for me.”

Udinese drew 2-2 at home to Pisa in their last league match, leaving them 10th in Serie A and eight points off the European places.

They have, however, only won once in their last five matches in the competitions (D2 L2), a run that started with a 5-1 defeat at Fiorentina.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Udinese – Keinan Davis

Davis has scored six goals in 19 Serie A appearances this season, twice as many as he managed in 31 games across the 2023-24 and 2024-25 campaigns combined.

The Udinese striker, who scored in his last Serie A match, has never found the net in two consecutive games in either the Italian top-flight or the Premier League.

Inter – Lautaro Martinez

Martinez has scored six goals against Udinese in Serie A, finding the net in five different matches; he has only scored in more games against four other teams: Lazio (six), Torino (six), Atalanta (eight), and Cagliari (10).

The Inter forward, who currently has five away goals this season, could become only the third player, after Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe, to exceed five away goals in each of the last seven seasons across Europe's top five leagues (since 2019-20).

MATCH PREDICTION: INTER WIN

Inter have collected 46 points in Serie A so far this season; in the previous 10 occasions they have earned 49 or more points after 21 league matches, they have finished in the top two positions (seven first-place finishes, three in second place).

They have won their last five away Serie A matches, conceding just two goals and keeping a clean sheet in their most recent two. The Nerazzurri last won three consecutive away league games with a clean sheet between October 2024 and January 2025 (seven in a row).

And they could reach or exceed 16 wins after 21 Serie A matches (currently 15 victories in 20 games) for the sixth time in their Serie A history. On the previous five occasions they achieved this, they went on to win the Scudetto at the end of the season, most recently in 2023-24.

However, Udinese won the reverse fixture against Inter this season, having previously lost five consecutive league matches against them. They last achieved a league double over Inter in the 2012-13 campaign under Francesco Guidolin.

Udinese have drawn their last two Serie A home matches – as many as they had in their previous 10 (W3 D2 L5); the Friulians have not recorded three consecutive home draws in the competition since February-March 2024.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Udinese – 15.8%

Draw – 21.0%

Inter – 63.2%

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh T20 World Cup Deadlock: ICC Team Visiting Dhaka To Resolve Issue - Report

  2. IPL 2026: RCB Propose Idea Of Install AI Cameras For Crowd Control At Chinnaswamy Stadium

  3. Was Gautam Gambhir Behind Rohit Sharma's Dismissal As ODI Captain? Ex-IND Player Makes Staggering Claims

  4. Who is Ottniel Baartman, Second South African Pacer To Bag SA20 Hat-trick For Paarl Royals?

  5. BCB Reschedules Bangladesh Premier League 2026 After Players Call Off Protests

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026 Preview: Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek Eyeing Career Grand Slams

  2. Aryna Sabalenka At Australian Open 2026: World No. 1's Possible Path To Third Title

  3. Coco Gauff At Australian Open 2026: American Youngster's Possible Path To Maiden Title

  4. Iga Swiatek At Australian Open 2026: World No 2 Polish Star’s Possible Path To Maiden Title

  5. Roger Federer Revisits Australian Open Memories, Talks On Modern Tennis Era - Watch

Badminton News

  1. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Quarter-Final: Lakshya Sen Loss Ends Indian Challenge

  2. India Open Badminton 2026 Wrap: Lakshya Sen Enters Quarter-Finals As Indian Contingent Falters

  3. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Day 3: Sen Last Indian In Quarterfinals As Satwik-Chirag, Prannoy Exit

  4. India Open Badminton 2026: Bird Droppings Disrupt Prannoy-Loh Match Twice – Watch

  5. BWF India Open, Day 2 Highlights: PV Sindhu Suffers Early Exit; Sat-Chi, Prannoy, Kidambi And Malvika Advance

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BMC Election 2026 Results: Mahayuti Inches Closer To Victory, Shiv-Sena Alliance Trail At Second

  2. BMC Elections: Majority Of Exit Polls Predict BJP–Shiv Sena Clean Sweep

  3. Didi vs ED: Why Did Directorate Wait Two Years To Raid I-PAC? Trinamool Asks SC

  4. Activists Warn Iron Ore Mining Near Tadoba-Tiger Corridor Could Damage Wildlife And Ecosystems

  5. India Readies Evacuation Of 10,000 Citizens As Iran–US Tensions Escalate

Entertainment News

  1. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

US News

  1. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  2. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  3. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  4. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  5. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

World News

  1. Trump Finally 'Gets' The Nobel He Was So Desperate For

  2. European NATO Allies Deploy Symbolic Forces To Greenland

  3. India Readies Evacuation Of 10,000 Citizens As Iran–US Tensions Escalate

  4. Germany To Partner With US, Plans To Deploy Military Personnel In Greenland,

  5. Fears of Regional Chaos Drive Arab Push To Stop US Strikes On Iran

Latest Stories

  1. BMC Election 2026 Results: Mahayuti Inches Closer To Victory, Shiv-Sena Alliance Trail At Second

  2. India-EU Trade Deal Near Finish Line As Uncertainty Clouds US Pact

  3. Mauni Amavasya Significance In Astrology: Planetary Influence, Rituals, And Auspicious Remedies

  4. India Readies Evacuation Of 10,000 Citizens As Iran–US Tensions Escalate

  5. Trump Finally 'Gets' The Nobel He Was So Desperate For

  6. BMC Elections 2026: Row Erupts Over Use Of Marker Pens Instead Of Indelible Ink

  7. IBPS RRB Clerk 2025 Prelims Result Expected Soon: Direct Link to Download Scorecard

  8. Didi vs ED: Why Did Directorate Wait Two Years To Raid I-PAC? Trinamool Asks SC