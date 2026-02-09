Sassuolo 0-5 Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-26: Thuram & Lautaro Lead Five-Star Demolition For Nerazzurri
Inter Milan delivered a ruthless 5–0 victory over Sassuolo in their Serie A 2025-26 clash at the Mapei Stadium, dominating from start to finish and extending their lead atop the league. The visitors opened the scoring early through Yann Bisseck in the 11th minute, and Marcus Thuram doubled the advantage before halftime. After the break, Lautaro Martínez and Manuel Akanji both added goals to put the game well beyond reach, with Luis Henrique rounding it off late on to complete the comprehensive romp. Inter controlled possession and chances throughout, leaving Sassuolo with little to offer as they suffered a heavy home defeat in a one-sided encounter.
