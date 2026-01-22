Serie A Matchday 22 Preview: Depleted Napoli Face Juventus Test To Keep Title Hopes Alive

Serie A 2025-26 Matchday 22 Preview: Injury-depleted Napoli travel to Turin to face Juventus with their Scudetto defence under threat, while Roma face AC Milan

Serie A 2025-26 Matchday 22 Preview Napoli Juventus Roma AC Milan
Napoli's Stanislav Lobotka celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Sassuolo in Naples, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026. | Photo: LaPresse/Alessandro Garofalo via AP
  • Napoli sit third, six points behind leaders Inter Milan, and face fifth-placed Juventus in Serie A

  • Luciano Spalletti faces former club Napoli, while ex-Juventus icon Antonio Conte leads visitors

  • AC Milan visit Roma in another key fixture in Matchday 22

Napoli travel to Turin on Sunday for a Matchday 23 clash against Juventus in Serie A, knowing any slip-ups will severely dent their title hopes. The defending champions have dropped to third in the table, sitting six points behind leaders Inter Milan and only four points clear of fifth-placed Juventus.

Napoli’s recent 2-0 win over Sassuolo ended a run of three consecutive draws, but the damage has been done. Inter Milan, who host relegation-threatened Pisa on Friday, could potentially move nine points clear by the time Napoli kick off.

Juventus vs Napoli: Former Allegiances Tested

Luciano Spalletti left Napoli in 2023 after delivering the club’s first Scudetto in 33 years. He was appointed Italy head coach following Roberto Mancini’s shock resignation, but that stint ended in June. Juventus brought Spalletti in during October after dismissing Igor Tudor amid a poor start to the campaign.

On the opposite bench sits Antonio Conte, a Juventus icon who spent 13 years as a player and later guided the Bianconeri to three consecutive league titles between 2011 and 2014.

For the upcoming match, Napoli will draw confidence from their recent head-to-head success, having beaten Juventus 2-1 at home just seven weeks ago.

Serie A Matchday 22: Key Matches

Elsewhere, second-placed AC Milan travel to Roma. The Rossoneri trail Inter by three points and hold a four-point advantage over fourth-placed Roma.

Roma will look to Donyell Malen, who enjoyed a dream debut last week by scoring just two days after completing his loan move from Aston Villa. Milan, meanwhile, may start January signing Niclas Fullkrug, who netted the winner against Lecce only three minutes after coming off the bench.

Roma and Fiorentina supporters have been banned by the Interior Ministry from attending away fixtures for the remainder of the season following violent clashes on a motorway involving more than 200 fans last Sunday.

Serie A Matchday 22: Injury Issues

Napoli arrive in Turin depleted, with winger Matteo Politano and defender Amir Rrahmani joining the treatment room alongside David Neres, Kevin De Bruyne, Frank Anguissa, Billy Gilmour, and goalkeeper Alex Meret.

AC Milan’s winger Alexis Saelemaekers is also a major doubt for the Roma match due to an adductor injury.

(With AP Inputs)

