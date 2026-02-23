Zimbabwe Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Preview: WI Brace For Steely ZIM In Super Eight Clash

In all, the Zimbabweans have hit a grand total of eight sixes in this tournament as opposed to 36 from the West Indies in four matches alone. It is worth mentioning that the Sikandar Raza-led side played all their leagues games on more challenging pitches of Sri Lanka while the West Indies were based in India. With shorter boundary limits and assumed flatness of the surface here at the Wankhede Stadium, it is one area that the West Indies would look to exploit as power-hitting remains their forte.