Zimbabwe Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: ZIM Bowling First - Check Playing XIs

Zimbabwe Vs West Indies Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: ZIM have won the toss and opted to bowl first at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai against two-time champions WI. Check Playing XIs for both teams

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Zimbabwe Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: ZIM Bowling First - Check Playing XIs
Shimron Hetmyer in action against Nepal in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C clash. Photo: T20WorldCup/X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Zimbabwe take on West Indies in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match

  • ZIM won the toss and opted to bowl first

  • Check playing XI and other details for the match

Today at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the fairytale run of Zimbabwe meets the clinical power of the West Indies in a high-stakes Super 8 clash.

Both teams entered this stage with unblemished records, but the narrative couldn't be more different. Zimbabwe, led by Sikandar Raza, has become the tournament’s giant-killer after stunning Australia and Sri Lanka.

Their success hinges on the impeccable form of Brian Bennett, who remains undefeated in the tournament, and the pace of Blessing Muzarabani.

The West Indies, however, look like a rejuvenated force under Shai Hope. Having already dismantled England at this venue, they hold a distinct home advantage in Mumbai.

Zimbabwe Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update

Zimbabwe won the toss and chose to bowl first.

Zimbabwe Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs

Zimbabwe XI: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (WK), Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (C), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

West Indies XI: Brandon King, Shai Hope (WK/C), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph

Related Content
Related Content

Zimbabwe Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming

This Super 8 match can be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. T20 World Cup 2026: How India Can Qualify For Semifinals After 76-Run Loss To South Africa

  2. India 'Came Out With Overconfidence' - Sunil Gavaskar Blasts Batters For Horrendous World Cup Show Against South Africa

  3. Manjurul Islam Sexual Harassment Case: BCB Bans Former Selector Following Jahanara Alam Allegations

  4. Star Sports Ad Haunts India As South Africa Beat Hosts In Ahmedabad - Fans React

  5. WI-W Vs SL-W, 2nd ODI: Deandra Dottin Becomes First West Indies Cricketer Dismissed For Obstructing Field

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Tamil Nadu: Soundararajan Accuses Stalin of Creating ‘Artificial’ Rights Narrative

  2. Manipur BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte Wrote To PM Modi

  3. Court Challenge, Political Storm Ahead Of Kerala Story 2 Release Amid Communal Controversy

  4. Cough Into A Smartphone: How An AIIMS-Validated AI Software Is Screening For COPD In Under 10 Minutes

  5. Manufacturing Reality: How AI Is Rewriting India’s Election Playbook

Entertainment News

  1. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  2. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  3. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  4. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  5. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Indefinite Curfew Imposed in Gaur, Nepal After Communal Clashes

  2. Taliban approve new criminal code allowing “limited” domestic violence, deepening curbs on Afghan women

  3. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

  4. Pak Joins 13 Other Nations In Condemning Remarks Supporting Israeli Expansion In West Asia

  5. US Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump’s Global Tariffs

Latest Stories

  1. Jharkhand Urban Local Body Elections 2026: Voting Underway Amid Tight Security

  2. Robert Aramayo Makes BAFTA History With Rising Star And Best Actor Awards

  3. BAFTA Awards Red Carpet 2026: Best Dressed Stars From Alia Bhatt To Sadie Sink

  4. Top Maoist Leader Devji Surrenders To Telangana Police Ahead Of 2026 Deadline

  5. BAFTA 2026: KPop Demon Hunters Light Up Stage With Electrifying Golden Performance

  6. Mexican Army Kills CJNG Leader 'El Mencho' In Major Operation

  7. BAFTA 2026: Prince William Says He's Not In 'Calm State' Amid Royal Family Crisis

  8. Former Union Railway Minister and once TMC No. 2 Mukul Roy dies at 71