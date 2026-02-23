Zimbabwe Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: ZIM Bowling First - Check Playing XIs

Zimbabwe take on West Indies in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match
ZIM won the toss and opted to bowl first
Today at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the fairytale run of Zimbabwe meets the clinical power of the West Indies in a high-stakes Super 8 clash.
Both teams entered this stage with unblemished records, but the narrative couldn't be more different. Zimbabwe, led by Sikandar Raza, has become the tournament’s giant-killer after stunning Australia and Sri Lanka.
Their success hinges on the impeccable form of Brian Bennett, who remains undefeated in the tournament, and the pace of Blessing Muzarabani.
The West Indies, however, look like a rejuvenated force under Shai Hope. Having already dismantled England at this venue, they hold a distinct home advantage in Mumbai.
Zimbabwe Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update
Zimbabwe Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs
Zimbabwe XI: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (WK), Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (C), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani
West Indies XI: Brandon King, Shai Hope (WK/C), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph
Zimbabwe Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming
