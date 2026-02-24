Pakistan Vs England Toss Update, T20 World Cup 2026: PAK Batting First - Check Playing XIs

Pakistan take on England in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match
Pakistan and England square off in a crucial Super 8 Group 2 clash of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, with both sides entering the contest under very different circumstances.
Pakistan’s Super 8 campaign began in frustrating fashion after their opening match against New Zealand was washed out without a ball bowled, leaving them with just one point and little match rhythm heading into this must-win encounter.
England, meanwhile, made an ideal start to the second round, registering a convincing 51-run victory over Sri Lanka, placing themselves firmly in contention for a semifinal berth.
The contrasting starts add extra pressure on Pakistan, who now need a positive result to keep qualification hopes alive, while England know another win could virtually seal their place in the knockout stage.
Pakistan Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update
Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat first.
Pakistan Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs
England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid
Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq
Pakistan Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming
This Super 8 match can be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network.