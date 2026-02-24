Pakistan Vs England Toss Update, T20 World Cup 2026: PAK Batting First - Check Playing XIs

Pakistan Vs England Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: PAK have won the toss and opted to bat first at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele against England. Check Playing XIs for both teams

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Pakistan Vs England Toss Update, T20 World Cup 2026: PAK Batting First - Check Playing XIs
Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi, left, and teammate Usman Tariq leave the field after Pakistan lost their T20 World Cup cricket against India in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Pakistan take on England in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match

  • PAK won the toss and opted to bat first

  • Check playing XI and other details for the match

Pakistan and England square off in a crucial Super 8 Group 2 clash of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, with both sides entering the contest under very different circumstances.

Pakistan’s Super 8 campaign began in frustrating fashion after their opening match against New Zealand was washed out without a ball bowled, leaving them with just one point and little match rhythm heading into this must-win encounter.

England, meanwhile, made an ideal start to the second round, registering a convincing 51-run victory over Sri Lanka, placing themselves firmly in contention for a semifinal berth.

The contrasting starts add extra pressure on Pakistan, who now need a positive result to keep qualification hopes alive, while England know another win could virtually seal their place in the knockout stage.

Also Check: Pakistan vs England T20 WC Live Score

Pakistan Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update

Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat first.

Pakistan Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq

Pakistan Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming

This Super 8 match can be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network.

