Pakistan Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Who Won Yesterday’s PAK Vs ENG Super 8 Match?

England's Jofra Archer, centre, and Liam Dawson shake hands after winning the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Pakistan in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena

England's Jofra Archer, centre, and Liam Dawson shake hands after winning the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Pakistan in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena