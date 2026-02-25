Pakistan Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Who Won Yesterday’s PAK Vs ENG Super 8 Match?

England booked their semifinal spot with a nervy two-wicket win over Pakistan in the Super 8 match of the T20 World Cup, led by skipper Harry Brook’s outstanding 100 off 51 balls

Pakistan Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Who Won Yesterdays PAK Vs ENG Super 8 Match?
England's Jofra Archer, centre, and Liam Dawson shake hands after winning the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Pakistan in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena
  • England defeated Pakistan by two wickets in a Super 8 clash, riding on a captain’s knock that turned the chase on its head

  • England sealed qualification for the semifinals, becoming the first team to do so in this T20 World Cup

  • Sahibzada Farhan’s 63 and Shaheen Shah Afridi’s four wickets went in vain

Skipper Harry Brook led from the front with a superb century to single-handedly guide England to a two-wicket win against Pakistan in a Super 8 match, becoming the first team to guarantee its place in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup on Tuesday.

Brook smashed 100 off 51 balls with the help of 10 fours and four maximums to help England chase down Pakistan's 164 for nine with five balls to spare and register their second consecutive win in the Super 8 stage.

Will Jacks (28) provided great support to Brook.

For Pakistan, Shaheen Shah Afridi (4/30) and Usman Tariq (2/31) picked up the wickets.

Pakistan Vs England Highlights

Earlier, Sahibzada Farhan scored 63 off 45 balls, while Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman made 25 each to help Pakistan post the total after electing to bat.

Liam Dawson (3/24), Jamie Overton (2/26) and Jofra Archer (2/32) were the main wicket-takers for England.

Brief Scores:

Pakistan: 164 for 9 in 20 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 63; Liam Dawson 3/24) vs England.

England: 166 for 8 in 19.1 overs (Harry Brook 100, Will Jacks 28; Shaheen Shah Afridi 4/30, Usman Tariq 2/31).

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

