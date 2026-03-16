Oscars 2026: A Star-studded Night Of Historic Wins

The Oscars 2026 ceremony marked many firsts as luminaries from Hollywood and beyond made moving speeches and powerful political statements. While K-pop's global recognition finally got an official nod from the Academy, Autumn Durald Arkapaw blazed a trail with her Cinematography win as the first woman and woman of colour to receive this award in a largely male-dominated field of the industry. Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan won the audience's hearts and applause with their heartwarming speeches while Javier Bardem sent across an important reminder with his message of "Free Palestine" that art is never divorced from politics.

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98th Academy Awards -Oscars 2026 photos-Jessie Buckley
Jessie Buckley accepts the award for actress in a leading role for "Hamnet" during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello
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98th Academy Awards -Oscars 2026 photos-Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, left, and Javier Bardem present the award for best international feature film during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello
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98th Academy Awards -Oscars 2026 photos-Jessie Buckley
Jessie Buckley wins the award for actress in a leading role for "Hamnet" during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello
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98th Academy Awards -Oscars 2026 photos-Ewan McGregor
Ewan McGregor, left, and Nicole Kidman present the award for best picture during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello
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98th Academy Awards -Oscars 2026 photos-Yu Han Lee
Yu Han Lee, from left, Joong Gyu Kwak, EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Hee Dong Nam, and Jeong Hoon Seo, winners of the award for music (original song) for "Golden" from "K-pop Demon Hunters," pose in the press room at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. | Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
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98th Academy Awards -Oscars 2026 photos-Jessie Buckley
Jessie Buckley accepts the award for actress in a leading role for "Hamnet" during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello
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98th Academy Awards -Oscars 2026 photos-EJAE
EJAE, winner of the award for music (original song) for "Golden" from "K-pop Demon Hunters," poses in the press room at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. | Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
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98th Academy Awards -Oscars 2026 photos-Paul Thomas Anderson
Paul Thomas Anderson, left, and Teyana Taylor celebrate "One Battle After Another" best picture win during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello
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98th Academy Awards -Oscars 2026 photos-Sara Murphy
Paul Thomas Anderson, left center, Sara Murphy, right center, and the team from "One Battle After Another" accept the award for best picture during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello
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98th Academy Awards -Oscars 2026 photos-Mikey Madison
Mikey Madison presents the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello
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98th Academy Awards -Oscars 2026 photos-Amy Madigan
Amy Madigan accepts the award for actress in a supporting role for "Weapons" during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello
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98th Academy Awards -Oscars 2026 photos-Chris Appelhans
Chris Appelhans, from left, Maggie Kang, and Michelle L.M. Wong accept the award for animated feature film for "K-pop Demon Hunters" during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello
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98th Academy Awards -Oscars 2026 photos-Maciek Szczerbowski and Chris Lavis
Maciek Szczerbowski, left, and Chris Lavis accept the award for animated short film for "The Girl Who Cried Pearls" during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello
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98th Academy Awards -Oscars 2026 photos-Kate Hawley
Kate Hawley accepts the award for costume design for "Frankenstein" during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello
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98th Academy Awards -Oscars 2026 photos-Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway, far left, and Anna Wintour present the award for best makeup and hairstyling to Mike Hill for "Frankenstein" during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello
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98th Academy Awards -Oscars 2026 photos-Cassandra Kulukundis
Cassandra Kulukundis accepts the award for casting for "One Battle After Another" during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello
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98th Academy Awards -Oscars 2026 photos-Natalie Musteata
Natalie Musteata, left, accepts the award for live action short film for "Two People Exchanging Saliva" from Kumail Nanjiani during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello
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98th Academy Awards -Oscars 2026 photos-Ryan Coogler
Ryan Coogler accepts the award for writing (original screenplay) for "Sinners" during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello
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98th Academy Awards -Oscars 2026 photos-K-Pop Demon Hunters
Rei Ami, from left, EJAE, and Audrey Nuna perform 'Golden' from "K-Pop Demon Hunters" during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello
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98th Academy Awards -Oscars 2026 photos-Gunnar Eiriksson
Gunnar Eiriksson, left, kisses Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas after "Sentimental Value" wins the award for best international film during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello
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98th Academy Awards -Oscars 2026 photos-Elle Fanning, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas
Elle Fanning, from left, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Nick Jonas in the audience during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello
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98th Academy Awards -Oscars 2026 photos-Adrien Brody
Adrien Brody presents the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello
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98th Academy Awards -Oscars 2026 photos-Michael B. Jordan
Michael B. Jordan accepts the award for actor in a leading role for "Sinners" during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Adrien Brody looks on from right. | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello
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98th Academy Awards -Oscars 2026 photos-One Battle After Another
Paul Thomas Anderson accepts the award for directing for "One Battle After Another" during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello
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98th Academy Awards -Oscars 2026 photos-Pedro Pascal
Pedro Pascal, left, presents the award for best production design to Tamara Deverell for "Frankenstein" during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello
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98th Academy Awards -Oscars 2026 photos-
A view of the stage and seats before the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello
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98th Academy Awards -Oscars 2026 photos-Gloria Cazares
Gloria Cazares, from left, Joshua Seftel, Conall Jones, and Steve Hartman accept the award for documentary short film for "All the Empty Rooms" during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello
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98th Academy Awards -Oscars 2026 photos-Jordan Samuel
Jordan Samuel, from left, Mike Hill, and Cliona Furey accept the award for makeup and hairstyling for "Frankenstein" during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello
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98th Academy Awards -Oscars 2026 photos-Ludwig Göransson
Ludwig Göransson, center, accepts the award for music (original score) for "Sinners" during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Melissa McCarthy, from left, Rose Byrne, Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Ellie Kemper look on. | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello
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98th Academy Awards -Oscars 2026 photos-Lynette Howell Taylor
President of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Lynette Howell Taylor speaks during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello
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98th Academy Awards -Oscars 2026 photos-Kumail Nanjiani
Kumail Nanjiani, left, presents the award for best live action short film to Sam A. Davis for "The Singers" during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello
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98th Academy Awards -Oscars 2026 photos-Andy Jurgensen
Andy Jurgensen accepts the award for film editing for "One Battle After Another" during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello
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98th Academy Awards -Oscars 2026 photos-Demi Moore
Demi Moore presents the award for best cinematography to Autumn Durald Arkapaw during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello
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98th Academy Awards -Oscars 2026 photos-Joachim Trier
Joachim Trier accepts the award for international feature film for "Sentimental Value" during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello
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