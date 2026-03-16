Oscars 2026: A Star-studded Night Of Historic Wins
The Oscars 2026 ceremony marked many firsts as luminaries from Hollywood and beyond made moving speeches and powerful political statements. While K-pop's global recognition finally got an official nod from the Academy, Autumn Durald Arkapaw blazed a trail with her Cinematography win as the first woman and woman of colour to receive this award in a largely male-dominated field of the industry. Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan won the audience's hearts and applause with their heartwarming speeches while Javier Bardem sent across an important reminder with his message of "Free Palestine" that art is never divorced from politics.
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