Tribeny Rai Interview | On Shape of Momo, Sikkim and The Freedom In Being A Torchbearer

A

If a man challenges the modern and independent Bishnu, she’d give it to him. What if a young boy challenges her? He’s a child and you don’t know how to fight and negotiate. At the same time, we were aware that had it been Gyan, an MLA’s son challenging the boy, the latter would never confront him the way he did Bishnu. Also, if you notice whenever Bishnu gets angry, she’s pacified with the excuse of what others might say. However, whenever the tenant’s son flies into a rage, his mother would find a reason, citing he is tired or sick.

Bishnu will do anything to safeguard her family. But the boy is doing the same thing as well. At any chance she gets, Bishnu grabs it to exploit another woman who comes from a lower class. For example, in that orchard scene where Bishnu is fighting with the man and that guy is arguing with Bishnu, both are literally acting in the interests of their parents.