Sarmad Sultan Khoosat Interview On Lali | “A Film Grounded In Punjabi Culture With A Dark Comic Punch”

A

I do feel there’s a strong connection between literature and film. It’s an easy resource to go back to whenever you’re feeling brain dead or creatively infertile. Growing up, I didn’t watch a lot of films. Visuals weren’t my thing. Stories always attracted me. I like to believe I’m an avid reader. Yet, the postcolonial influence was such that we either read mostly English literature or translated stuff from all over the world. Short stories and fiction have a rich tradition in Urdu. However, I was mostly under the rock and had only flashes of it. My exposure to it widened only after my foray into television. Then I thought there is a dearth of contemporary fiction in English. Then this co-actor aunt of mine told me she had some semi-published stuff that she’d read out in literary circles or ladies’ clubs. She had a personality that already felt right out of a Victorian novel. Those stories were scandalising. They talked about eye-opening themes in a very real colloquium. It was also in line with my interest in Manto. They spoke about desire, the sensory. I thought then I could never adapt them for TV, given their highly sensual texture. But at the core, as I grew older, they came from keen observations of an experience I wouldn’t have a window to otherwise.

One particular story, Kaala Kambal, fascinated me a lot. When you grow older, there’s recollection and nostalgia. Broadly, the story was talking about marriage—how it’s an overly important thing in the subcontinent. Somehow, the dots kept connecting. This last paragraph in the six-page short story, which is what we kept, bloomed into something different. I’m so happy because there are many ideas you’re keen on breathing into and they die out. I’ve always been obsessed with the story of Charulata, wondering how you could adapt it without looking too much like a fan of Tagore or Ray. That this idea did actualise is a relief.