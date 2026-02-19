Lali Review | Sarmad Sultan Khoosat Skewers Marriage In Shifty, Lethal Drama

Sajawal is reserved and retreating. His sister calls him out for hiding and disappearing on every important occasion, absent even on their father’s funeral. Hanif sharply captures the fibre of a deeply haunted man, the sore gaps between trauma, the yearning looking for tenderness. There are emotional bruises and unspoken misgivings going back to his childhood. The scarlet scar on his face is also emblematic of masculinity he’s supposed to project. Neither have the old taunts and hounding left. Under the thumb of his domineering mother, Sohni ammi (Farazeh Syed), those gashes were never discussed, let alone redressed. Rather, they have stuck on, lingering for triggers such as the arrival of Zeba who bears echoes of Sohni ammi’s spirit. The zesty mother is one of those life-affirming characters that instantly annexes our hearts. Syed runs away with every scene she’s in, almost daring us to try looking away and fail. Sohni ammi has endured a lot, but refuses to let that reduce her appetite for life. Syed and Shajaffar share one of the film’s best scenes as one shares with the other the brutal blows life has dealt.