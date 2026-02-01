Members Of The Problematic Family Review | R. Gowtham’s Assured Debut Is A Rule-Breaking Rarity

Gowtham plunges us in these lives without fuss or elaborate setup. The opening half-hour chapter devotes itself entirely to following the corpse as it’s lifted onto a bed, washed, put into a car and taken to the crematorium. It’s incredibly detailed and alive to each moment. A kid pinches the corpse’s nose. People halt and burst firecrackers before the car proceeds. Every beat in the rites is diligently rendered. But none of this appears overly manufactured. Instead, it teems with life’s chaos and confusion. People straggle around. Tempers are short, grudges deep and enduring. Later in the film, Prabha’s aunt, insistent on an orange juice at a grim time, is subject to the filmmaker’s sly barb. Nevertheless, Gowtham isn’t mean or patronising with his characters. Without underlining, he allows us to catch a glimpse of why people are who they are, their bruises, shame and groping quest of dignity. He swishes through restless scenes, while remaining alert to burdens, baggage and doldrums characters bear and almost crumple under. It leads to a desperately wrenching, emotionally primal scene as a character surrenders to regret and the full swell of loss. Members of the Problematic Family trusts its inner core with such depth and subsumed feeling that every big bold formal swing lands as perfectly organic and true to itself. This is a director to watch.