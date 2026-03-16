US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Trump Warns NATO Of 'Very Bad Future' If Allies Don't Help With Strait Of Hormuz

US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: As war enters third week, here are all live updates of what is happening

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US-Israel-Iran War news LIVE
Israel Iran Mideast Wars | Photo: AP/Leo Correa
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: The Middle East has been plunged into chaos after the US and Israel carried out joint strikes on Iran last month, killing 86-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and sparking a war. In response, Iran has been attacking Israel and US military bases in Gulf countries. Israel and the US have also been striking Iranian sites. US President Donald Trump has urged countries such as China, France, Japan, South Korea and Britain to send warships to help secure the Strait of Hormuz, the critical chokepoint for global oil supplies.
LIVE UPDATES

US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: UAE's Big Action Against 19 Indians Over 'Misleading' Posts Amid Iran War

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has ordered the arrest of 35 individuals, including 19 Indians, for posting videos on social media that contained misleading or fabricated content amid the Middle East war that began late last month after US-Israeli forces launched airstrikes on Iran. 

Authorities in the UAE said the suspects will face an expedited trial after a probe revealed they used digital platforms to circulate manipulated footage and narratives linked to ongoing regional tensions.

US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Dubai Police Close Airport Road And Airport Tunnel

Dubai Police have announced temporary road closures on Airport Road and the Airport Tunnel, urging drivers to use alternative routes while emergency operations continue.

Earlier, the Dubai Media Office said civil defence teams had “successfully contained the fire resulting from impact to one of the fuel tanks in the vicinity” of Dubai International Airport.

US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Crew Of Thai-flagged Vessel Struck Near Strait Of Hormuz Arrives In Bangkok

The surviving crew of the Thai-flagged Mayuree Naree dry bulk vessel, which was struck by “two projectiles” near the Strait of Hormuz, have returned to Bangkok.

Photos published by the Associated Press news agency showed several of the Thai crew members emerging from the Suvarnabhumi International Airport in the Thai capital.

Three crew members were ⁠reported missing and were believed to be trapped in the engine room following the attack.

The Thai news outlet Khaosod English earlier reported that the crew members of the ship were rescued by the Omani navy.

US-Israel-Iran War LIVE:  Trump Accuses Iran Of Using AI To Spread Disinformation

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday (March 15) accused Iran of using artificial intelligence as a “disinformation weapon” to misrepresent its wartime successes and support.

“AI can be very dangerous, ‌we have to be very careful with it,” Mr. Trump said to reporters on Air Force One shortly ⁠after he made a post on his Truth Social platform where he accused Western media outlets without evidence of “close coordination” with Iran to spread AI-generated “fake ‌news.” 

Source: Reuters

US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Japan’s Defence Chief Calls For Peace

Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi has spoken with his US counterpart Pete Hegseth, reiterating Tokyo’s position about the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Strait of Hormuz and the Middle East, according to the NHK broadcaster.

During the call, Hegseth briefed Koizumi on the latest situation in the region, and assured him that the war on Iran would bring no changes to the presence of US forces in Japan.

US-Israel-Iran War LIVE:  UN Peacekeepers Come Under Fire In Southern Lebanon

In a statement, the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) says that its “peacekeepers were fired upon, likely by non-state armed groups, on three separate occasions while conducting patrols around their bases in Yatar, Dayr Kifa, and Qallawiyah.” “The fire in Yatar hit as close as five meters from the peacekeepers

US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Netanyahu Posts Video In Response To Iran Rumours That He Is Dead

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted a video of himself getting a cup of coffee and chatting with his aide, after rumours that he was dead or injured were aired by Iranian ⁠state media and spread online in Iran.

US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Rocket, Drones Hit Baghdad Airport Complex, 5 Injured

Multiple rockets and drones hit the Baghdad International Airport -  which houses a US diplomatic facility. At least five people have been wounded, reported news agency AFP.

US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Second Ship Carrying Crude Oil Reaches Mumbai

A Liberian-flagged ship, Smyrni, carrying 1.35 lakh metric tonne crude oil for the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) reached Mumbai on Sunday, becoming the second India-bound ship to safely navigate across the Strait of Hormuz amid the escalating war in the Middle East.

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