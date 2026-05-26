Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Mohanlal's Film Crosses Rs 150 Crore Mark Worldwide

Drishyam 3 saw a sharp decline on Day 5.
Despite the drop, the Mohanlal-starrer has crossed the Rs 60 crore mark within five days of its release.
It has raked in over Rs 150 crore worldwide.
Drishyam 3 box office collection: Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam thriller hit the screens on May 21 and opened to mixed reviews. After a phenomenal start at the box office, the collections dropped on Day 2, but saw growth on Day 3 and Day 4. However, on Day 5, it witnessed a sharp decline of nearly 50%, earning in the single digits. Despite the dip, Drishyam 3 has crossed the Rs 60 crore mark in India and stormed past the Rs 150 crore milestone worldwide.
Drishyam 3 box office collection Day 5
According to Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 registered an opening of Rs 15.85 crore. On Friday, it brought in Rs 11.05 crore. On Saturday, the film made Rs 13.70 crore, and with a further dip on Sunday, it made Rs 13.85 crore. On its first Monday (Day 5), the collections dropped further to 46.9%, raking in a net of just Rs 7.35 crore across 4,684 shows with 35.3% occupancy.
Now, in five days, Drishyam 3's total net collection stands at Rs 61.80 crore (Rs 71.74 crore gross).
Overseas, the film collected Rs 6 crore on Day 5, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 84.40 crore. Its worldwide gross collection is Rs 156.14 crore.