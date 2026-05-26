Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Mohanlal's Film Crosses Rs 150 Crore Mark Worldwide

Drishyam 3 box office collection: Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam thriller hit the screens on May 21 and opened to mixed reviews. After a phenomenal start at the box office, the collections dropped on Day 2, but saw growth on Day 3 and Day 4. However, on Day 5, it witnessed a sharp decline of nearly 50%, earning in the single digits. Despite the dip, Drishyam 3 has crossed the Rs 60 crore mark in India and stormed past the Rs 150 crore milestone worldwide.