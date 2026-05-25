Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Locks June 19 As Release Date? Here's What We Know

Thalapathy Vijay’s highly anticipated final film, Jana Nayagan, directed by H. Vinoth, has faced delays due to censorship by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), a legal dispute, the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, and piracy. While reportedly online ticketing platforms like BookMyShow and District by Zomato have sparked speculations that the film might release on June 19, 2026, the makers are still awaiting CBFC clearance.
Jana Nayagan release date update
Reportedly, District by Zomato and BookMyShow's listings showed June 19 as the expected release date of Jana Nayagan. Screenshots were also shared on social media.
When SCREEN contacted KVN Productions, the production house. A source from the team informed, “We are yet to receive the certificate, but we are looking at releasing the film during that window. However, nothing has been finalised yet, and more clarity will emerge once the certification process of Jana Nayagan is completed. As of now, the focus is only on that.”