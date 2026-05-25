Sunderland Vs Chelsea, EPL 2025-26: Black Cats Haunt Blues At Stadium Of Light

Sunderland's Nordi Mukiele, right, celebrates at the final whistle after the Premier League match between Sunderland and Chelsea, in Sunderland, England. | Photo: Richard Sellers/PA via AP

1/9 Chelsea's Joao Pedro in action the English Premier League soccer match between Sunderland and Chelsea in Sunderland, England. | Photo: Richard Sellers/PA via AP





2/9 Sunderland's Nordi Mukiele reacts at the Chelsea players the English Premier League soccer match between Sunderland and Chelsea in Sunderland, England. | Photo: Richard Sellers/PA via AP





3/9 Sunderland's Nilson Angulo and Chelsea's Malo Gusto, left, battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Sunderland and Chelsea in Sunderland, England. | Photo: Richard Sellers/PA via AP





4/9 Sunderland's Lutsharel Geertruida and Chelsea's Marc Cucurella battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Sunderland and Chelsea in Sunderland, England. | Photo: Richard Sellers/PA via AP





5/9 Chelsea's Wesley Fofana and Sunderland's Brian Brobbey battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Sunderland and Chelsea in Sunderland, England. | Photo: Richard Sellers/PA via AP





6/9 Sunderland's Reinildo Mandava and Chelsea's Pedro Neto battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Sunderland and Chelsea in Sunderland, England. | Photo: Richard Sellers/PA via AP





7/9 Chelsea's Wesley Fofana reacts after conceding their sides first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Sunderland and Chelsea in Sunderland, England. | Photo: Richard Sellers/PA via AP





8/9 Chelsea manager Calum McFarlane looks on during the English Premier League soccer match between Sunderland and Chelsea in Sunderland, England.| Photo: Richard Sellers/PA via AP





9/9 Sunderland's Granit Xhaka, right, and Chelsea's Wesley Fofana, left, battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Sunderland and Chelsea in Sunderland, England. | Photo: Richard Sellers/PA via AP





