Sunderland Vs Chelsea, EPL 2025-26: Black Cats Haunt Blues At Stadium Of Light
Capping off a brilliant season, Sunderland defeated Chelsea on the final day of the English Premier League 2025-26 and confirmed their growing stature as a team capable of competing against the best in the top flight. The 2-1 win at the Stadium of Light also meant that the Black Cats, who were in League One four years ago, have qualified for the UEFA Europa League -- a return to Europe after 53 years -- at the expense of Chelsea, the reigning FIFA Club World Cup champions. Regis Le Bris' team finished 7th with 54 points, six behind Liverpool, who claimed the final Champions League spot. Chelsea, under interim boss Calum McFarlane, signed off their campaign with 52 points. It indeed was a make-or-break clash for both teams. The Blues arrived in the north east with more points, but it didn't take long for the fixture to unravel. Chelsea conceded early and scored an own goal, while Wesley Fofana was sent off for a second booking. They will start next season as the 10th-best team.
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