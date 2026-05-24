Trump Says Iran Deal, Strait Of Hormuz Opening ‘Largely Negotiated’

In the meantime, Iran had indicated "narrowing differences" in talks following more discussions in Tehran with Asim Munir, the head of Pakistan's army.



Shehbaz Sharif, the prime minister of Pakistan, praised Trump's efforts on Sunday to promote Middle East peace. He declared that "we hope to host the next round of talks very soon" and that Pakistan would continue to support peace initiatives "with utmost sincerity."



In a post on X, Sharif congratulated Trump on what he called his “extraordinary efforts to pursue peace” and described discussions among regional leaders as “very useful and productive.”