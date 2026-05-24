Trump Says Iran Deal, Strait Of Hormuz Opening ‘Largely Negotiated’

Donald Trump said a deal involving Iran and the Strait of Hormuz has been “largely negotiated”.
He said discussions were held with Israel and several regional leaders on a peace framework.
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif praised Trump’s efforts and said more talks could be hosted soon.
Following discussions with Israel and other regional allies, President Donald Trump stated on Saturday that a deal with Iran over the war, including opening the Strait of Hormuz, has been "largely negotiated."
Trump posted on social media without providing any information, saying, "Final aspects and details of the Deal are currently being discussed, and will be announced shortly." He claimed to have held separate conversations with Israel as well as leaders from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, and Bahrain.
He described it as a “Memorandum of Understanding pertaining to PEACE” that still must be finalised by the United States, Iran and the other countries that participated in the calls. It marked the end of a week during which the United States considered launching further assaults on the Islamic Republic in an effort to end a precarious ceasefire.
Iran's nuclear program and highly enriched uranium, which Iran has attempted to discuss later, were not mentioned. Speaking with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who had pushed the United States to go to war, went "very well," according to Trump.
In the meantime, Iran had indicated "narrowing differences" in talks following more discussions in Tehran with Asim Munir, the head of Pakistan's army.
Shehbaz Sharif, the prime minister of Pakistan, praised Trump's efforts on Sunday to promote Middle East peace. He declared that "we hope to host the next round of talks very soon" and that Pakistan would continue to support peace initiatives "with utmost sincerity."
In a post on X, Sharif congratulated Trump on what he called his “extraordinary efforts to pursue peace” and described discussions among regional leaders as “very useful and productive.”
Twelve weeks have gone by since the U.S. and Israel bombed Iran on February 28, killing senior Iranian leaders, including the country's supreme leader, and disrupting nuclear negotiations between the two countries for the second time in less than a year. Iran fired at Israel and at neighbours hosting U.S. forces, shaking Gulf nations that had considered themselves safe havens in a tough region.
Since April 7, there has been a ceasefire. But Iran’s decision to effectively close the Strait of Hormuz for ships carrying regional oil, natural gas and other critical supplies has been a focal point of global concern and economic pain.