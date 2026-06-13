PM Modi To Champion Global South’s Concerns At G7 Summit During France, Slovakia Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he will represent the aspirations and concerns of the Global South at the upcoming G7 Summit.
The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit France and Slovakia, where he is expected to hold talks on strategic cooperation, trade, technology, and defence.
India aims to use the summit to highlight issues affecting developing nations, including sustainable development, climate finance, food security, and equitable global growth.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India will raise the concerns and aspirations of the Global South at the upcoming G7 Summit, underscoring New Delhi's growing role as a voice for developing nations in international forums.
Ahead of his visit to France and Slovakia, Modi said the trip would provide an opportunity to strengthen bilateral ties while also advancing discussions on global challenges affecting both developed and developing economies.
The Prime Minister's participation in the G7 Summit comes at a time of heightened geopolitical uncertainty, ongoing conflicts, economic volatility, and growing concerns over climate change. India has consistently advocated for a more inclusive international order that takes into account the needs and priorities of emerging and developing countries.
Modi stated that he intends to highlight issues that are particularly important for nations in the Global South, including access to climate finance, energy security, food supply chains, technological cooperation, healthcare resilience, and sustainable development. India has increasingly positioned itself as a bridge between advanced economies and developing nations, especially following its leadership during the G20 presidency.
India's participation in the G7 Summit is significant despite the country not being a formal member of the grouping. The G7 comprises Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union. In recent years, India has emerged as a frequent invitee to the summit, reflecting its growing economic strength, strategic importance, and influence in shaping discussions on global governance.
India first participated in the recent series of G7 outreach meetings in 2021, when Modi attended the summit hosted by the United Kingdom virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Discussions that year centred on global health cooperation, vaccine equity, economic recovery, climate change, and strengthening resilient supply chains in the aftermath of the pandemic.
In 2022, India was invited to the G7 Summit in Germany's Schloss Elmau. The meeting took place against the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which dominated global discussions. While Western nations focused on the geopolitical implications of the war, India highlighted concerns related to food security, energy affordability, and the disproportionate impact of global crises on developing countries.
The following year, at the Hiroshima G7 Summit in Japan, Modi reiterated India's call for reforms in international institutions and greater representation for emerging economies. He argued that global governance structures must reflect contemporary realities rather than the power balances of the post-World War II era. The summit also focused on economic resilience, clean energy transitions, technological cooperation, and regional security challenges.
At the 2024 G7 Summit in Italy, hosted by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, discussions revolved around artificial intelligence, migration, the wars in Ukraine and West Asia, and economic cooperation with developing nations.