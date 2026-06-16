Modi Arrives in Evian for G7 Summit, Trump Meeting Expected Wednesday

Modi joins G7 Summit discussions on AI, growth and global cooperation
India-France and India-Slovakia ties strengthened during European outreach
Bilateral meetings, including a Trump-Modi discussion, are expected in Evian
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Evian, France on Tuesday to participate in the G7 Summit, the latest stop on a week-long European tour that has already taken him through France and Slovakia.
"Reached Evian, France for the G7 Summit. Looking forward to engaging with world leaders and exchanging views on key global issues," Modi wrote on X.
At the Evian summit, Modi will join G7 leaders and representatives from invited partner countries and international organisations in sessions covering forging new partnerships and rebuilding international solidarity, reviving balanced and sustainable economic growth, and ensuring a safe and efficient rollout of artificial intelligence. He is also expected to hold a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines, with a meeting with US President Donald Trump anticipated on Wednesday.
En route to Evian, Modi landed in Geneva, where he was received by Swiss President Guy Parmelin. According to External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, the two leaders exchanged warm greetings and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the India-Switzerland partnership.
Modi’s European Outreach
Modi's journey began in Nice, where he and French President Emmanuel Macron jointly inaugurated the Bharat Innovates conclave, bringing together startups and venture capital funds from India, France and other countries as part of the India-France Year of Innovation. The two leaders also reviewed the full scope of the bilateral relationship, which was elevated to a Special Global Strategic Partnership earlier this year.
From Nice, Modi travelled to Slovakia for the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister since the country's independence in 1993. He held delegation-level talks with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, with both countries signing several memoranda of understanding and agreeing to elevate ties to a Comprehensive Partnership.
Modi also met Slovak President Peter Pellegrini and was awarded the country's highest state honour, the Order of the White Double Cross, First Class. The visit followed President Droupadi Murmu's state visit to Slovakia in April 2025 and President Pellegrini's trip to India for the AI Impact Summit in February 2026, with cooperation in trade, investment and automobile and railway manufacturing among the areas discussed.