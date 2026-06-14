PM Modi in France: G7 Summit, Macron Talks, and Innovation Focus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Nice for the first leg of his five-day visit to France and Slovakia.
Modi and President Emmanuel Macron will review the Special Global Strategic Partnership and inaugurate the 'Bharat Innovates' initiative.
The Prime Minister will participate in the G7 Summit in Evian to discuss international cooperation, economic growth, and artificial intelligence.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Nice on Saturday for the first leg of a five-day visit to France and Slovakia, embarking on a trip focused on innovation, bilateral relations, and the G7 Summit.
French Education Minister Edouard Geffray, Minister of Higher Education, Research and Space Philippe Baptiste, French Ambassador to India Thierry Mathou, and Nice Mayor Eric Ciotti received Modi at Nice Cote d'Azur Airport, according to the PTI.
In a rare gesture to honour the visiting leader, officials hoisted the Indian tricolour at the City Hall, the office of the Mayor of Nice.
"Landed in Nice. In addition to Nice, this France visit includes programmes in Evian and Paris. There will be bilateral and multilateral engagements, which will be aimed at improving India’s friendships with key developmental partners," Modi wrote in a social media post quoted by PTI.
The extensive European tour highlights India's growing global footprint. Following engagements in Nice, Modi will advance to high-level summits alongside French President Emmanuel Macron and join broader multilateral negotiations at the G7 in Evian.
Innovation and Bilateral Ties
Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with President Macron on Sunday, as reported by PTI. Both leaders will review the full spectrum of the India-France bilateral relationship, which was elevated to the level of a Special Global Strategic Partnership earlier this year.
"I look forward to meeting President Macron tomorrow and to being at ‘Bharat Innovates’," Modi said in a post cited by PTI.
The two leaders will inaugurate the 'Bharat Innovates' initiative, an event bringing together top innovation startups and venture capital funds from India, France, and other nations.
In a social media post, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the visit will provide an opportunity to further strengthen India-France cooperation across key sectors.
"Innovation sector will be a key focus area as India and France together celebrate Year 2026 as the ‘Year of Innovation’. The ‘Bharat Innovates’ event @BharatInnov2026 will showcase India's vibrant innovation ecosystem and offer a platform for startups and innovators to present their cutting-edge solutions and products," Jaiswal said in a statement reported by PTI.
The final leg of the tour will take Modi to Paris on June 18 to attend VivaTech 2026, Europe's largest technology and startup event, alongside Macron. India is set to host the largest national pavilion at this year's edition of the summit. Modi is also expected to interact with members of the Indian community in France, according to PTI.
G7 and Slovakia Visit
Before his departure, Modi said that India’s presence at the G7 reflects the trust its partners place in the nation and acknowledges its rising global profile, PTI reported.
From France, the prime minister travels to Slovakia for a state visit on June 14-15. He will hold formal talks with President Peter Pellegrini and Prime Minister Robert Fico in Bratislava and interact with local business leaders.
Modi will then return to France for the G7 Summit in Evian on June 16-17. At the summit, he is expected to hold bilateral meetings and exchange views on international cooperation, economic growth, and artificial intelligence.
Diaspora Welcome in Nice
Upon his arrival at his hotel, Modi received a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora. Supporters gathered outside, waving the tricolour and chanting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai."
"A memorable welcome from the Indian community in Nice. Though they may be several kilometres away from home, the bond of our diaspora with India remains as strong as ever," Modi said in a social media update.
The reception included a vibrant traditional dance performance to mark the occasion at the hotel. Jaiswal said the warmth, energy and affection of the diaspora were truly special.
"PM also witnessed a colourful performance of Kathak, Odissi and Bharatanatyam by French and European artists," Jaiswal said in a post.
The Indian diaspora in mainland France is currently estimated at around 119,000, while more than 350,000 people of Indian origin reside in French overseas territories, PTI reported.