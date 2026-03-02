Palais d'Or: A ‘Golden’ Exhibition Celebrates India, France And Shared Artistic Legacies

Among the grandeur and intricacy of all the works, there is still one that stands out which is the Basubati Palace. The monumental Basubati Palace Jacquard was woven on what is arguably the most advanced loom inthe world. Since the invention of the first Jacquard loom, no pattern of this magnitude had ever been achieved. This marked a true first and a remarkable technical feat, which was the result of two years of research and development via a custom programming designed by Brochier’s team of engineers.