PM Modi Launches 'Nasha Mukt Yuva' Campaign To Build Drug-Free India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually launched the 'Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan' on Sunday
Modi emphasized that the country's youth must remain mentally and physically fit to achieve the target of a developed India
The initiative marks the beginning of a 100-week nationwide 'Jan Bhagidari' campaign featuring weekly Sunday awareness activities
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday virtually launched the 'Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan', a 100-week nationwide campaign aimed at eradicating substance abuse among young people to build a developed India, according to a PTI report.
The launch marks the beginning of a 100-week nationwide 'Jan Bhagidari' (public participation) campaign against substance abuse, according to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office. Under this campaign, weekly activities will be organised every Sunday across the country to promote awareness and encourage public participation in building a drug-free society.
The activities will include sports events, walkathons, meditation sessions, cultural programmes, awareness campaigns, nukkad nataks (street plays), discussion forums, art competitions and community engagement programmes.
A large number of youth identifying as representatives of Gen-Z attended the virtual launch. The rollout occurred days after large-scale student protests demanding public examination system reforms shook Delhi and other parts of India.
The initiative is "not just for the youth, but also for their families, society and the entire country," Modi told PTI. The initiative seeks to promote mental and physical fitness among citizens.
Jan Bhagidari
The programme will witness participation from youth across the country from over 10,000 locations. MY Bharat Volunteers, MY Bharat National Service Scheme volunteers, youth clubs, schools, colleges, universities, NGOs, youth wings of industry associations and more than 125 partner spiritual organisations will participate in the programme virtually.
The initiative seeks to further strengthen community participation by bringing together educational institutions, youth organisations, civil society groups, industry bodies and spiritual organisations on a common platform to create a collective movement against substance abuse.
Vision For Drug-Free India
The initiative aligns with Modi's long-term vision of creating a completely drug-free India. The original 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan' was launched in 2020, Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Mansukh Mandaviya told PTI.
Youth empowerment drives the project. The campaign aims to inspire youth to stay away from substance abuse and act as ambassadors of positive social change in their communities.