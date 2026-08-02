Donald Trump Suspends US Strikes on Iran as Mideast Allies Reach Peace Deal Parameters

US President Donald Trump announced that Mideast allies have agreed on parameters to end the five-month-old Iran war.
Trump suspended planned US military strikes against Iran to allow negotiations for a rapid peace agreement.
The proposed deal includes the immediate and complete opening of the Hormuz Strait and an end to Iran's nuclear threat.
US President Donald Trump announced on social media Saturday evening that Mideast allies have reached the parameters of an agreement to end the five-month-old Iran war.
He suspended planned military strikes to allow time for negotiations.
Trump said the deal "would include the Immediate, Complete, and Total OPENING OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT, and an end to Iran’s nuclear threat".
"Based on this request, I have agreed, for the future benefit of the WORLD and, likewise, the survival of a successful and prosperous Iran, to cancel the attack, subject to being able to rapidly make a DEAL," Trump said.
Saudi Diplomatic Intervention
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman called Trump on Saturday to raise concerns about potential US escalation, which Axios first reported.
Saudi authorities fear that US strikes on Iranian energy or other key infrastructure could trigger Tehran to launch retaliatory attacks on Gulf energy facilities.
The Crown Prince sought clarity from Trump regarding the potential new actions he was weighing against Iran.
A White House official confirmed the Saturday call took place but declined to provide details on the substance.
Riyadh Navigates Dual Strategy
Saudi Arabia joined the US earlier this week in striking logistics and weapons sites used by Iranian-backed militias in Iraq.
Saudi Defence Minister Khalid bin Salman travelled to Washington on Wednesday. He held separate meetings with Trump and Vice President JD Vance to discuss the administration's Iran strategy.
Despite participating in the military action, Saudi Arabia continues to urge both the US and Iran to return to the negotiating table to end the conflict.