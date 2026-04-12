US Vice President JD Vance Holds Direct Talks With Iran In Pakistan

US delegation led by JD Vance and Iranian team headed by Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf begin direct peace negotiations in Islamabad, Pakistan, to end the war in West Asia. Talks follow a fragile ceasefire and focus on nuclear, economic and military issues.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Published at:
US Iran talks, JD Vance Iran negotiations
US Vice President J.D. Vance addresses a gathering, in Jaipur, Tuesday, April 22, 2025. Photo: PTI; Representative image
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

US Vice President JD Vance leads direct talks with Iranian delegation in Islamabad to secure peace in West Asia.

Negotiations enter expert-level stage on economic, military, legal and nuclear issues after Pakistan-brokered meetings.

Talks come amid fragile ceasefire, Israeli strikes on Lebanon and Iranian demands for asset release and sanctions lift.

US and Iranian officials opened direct negotiations in Islamabad on Saturday, with Vice President JD Vance leading the American side in talks aimed at ending the conflict in West Asia.

The Pakistan-brokered meetings mark the first high-level, face-to-face contact between the two countries since the 1979 Islamic Revolution and are drawing close attention worldwide.

Before the main session at Islamabad’s Serena hotel, the Vance-led US team and the Iranian delegation headed by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf held separate meetings with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. According to PTI, after Pakistan PM Sharif held separate meetings with both delegations, the formal round of direct negotiations between Iran and the United States has officially begun, a senior Pakistani official said.

Pakistan’s state-run PTV reported that Iranian and US officials sat across the table for the negotiations. The format of the talks remained unclear.

Photos and backpacks of primary school children from Minab, who were killed in US-Israeli strikes, can be seen on the seats of the airplane carrying Speaker of Iran’s Parliament Ghalibaf on his trip to Islamabad. - Source: X
US-Israel War On Iran: FM Abbas Araghchi Arrives for ‘Make-or-Break’ Islamabad Talks

BY PTI

Related Content
Pak invites US, Iran for talks in Islamabad - File photo
US-Iran Talks End: No Breakthrough Yet After Marathon 21 Hours In Islamabad
U.S. Vice President JD Vance landed in Islamabad for crucial peace talks with Iran. - Illustration by Saahil for Outlook
US-Israel War On Iran: JD Vance Landed In Islamabad For Peace Talks
A displaced boy who fled Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon with his family sits on the backyard school that turned into a shelter in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, March 10, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Hussein Malla
No Negotiations Until Israeli Strikes On Lebanon Stops, Iran Tells Pakistan
Islamabad: Security personnel check commuters at a barricade amid heightened security measures ahead of US-Iran talks, for which authorities have announced a two-day holiday, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Thursday, April 9, 2026. - PTI
US-Iran Talks In Islamabad: Uncertainty Persists As Delegates Fail To Arrive On Scheduled Day
Related Content

As discussions continued, the Iranian government stated on social media that talks between Iran and the US in Islamabad had entered the expert-level stage, with economic, military, legal, and nuclear committees taking part. It added, without further detail, that certain technical details are being finalised.

PTI reported that sources in the Pakistani establishment described the overall atmosphere in the talks as positive. Reports indicated the negotiations may extend into Sunday if no agreement is reached on Saturday night.

Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency reported that the negotiations have moved past general issues and entered technical-level discussions on certain topics.

Vance was joined by Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law. The Ghalibaf-led Iranian delegation included Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Supreme National Defence Council Secretary Ali Akbar Ahmadian and Central Bank Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati.

The two sides arrived in Islamabad on Saturday, four days after Iran and the US announced a two-week ceasefire. A large wave of Israeli strikes on Lebanon, which killed more than 300 people, has since damaged the truce.

While Tehran said the assault violated the ceasefire understanding, the US and Israel stated that Lebanon was not covered by the deal.

Both delegations were received earlier at Nur Khan airbase by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir and Minister for Interior Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi.

In his meeting with the Iranian delegation, Prime Minister Sharif affirmed Pakistan’s sincere resolve to continue playing its role as a mediator towards achieving meaningful results from the peace talks.

During his meeting with the American delegation, Sharif expressed hope that the talks between the US and Iran would lead to durable peace in West Asia.

Iran’s first vice president, Mohammad Reza Aref, said the peace talks could produce a deal if the American side worked in the interest of the US in line with President Donald Trump’s America First approach.

“However, if we face representatives of ‘Israel First’, there will be no deal,” he said on social media.

Aref cautioned that the world will face greater costs if there was no peace deal.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance - Photo: Kenny Holston/The New York Times via AP, Pool
US-Iran Peace Talks: JD Vance in Islamabad, Iran's Ghalibaf landed on Friday

BY Outlook News Desk

Tasnim news agency earlier reported that negotiations between Iran and the US will not begin until Tehran’s preconditions, including stopping Israeli hostilities against Lebanon and de-freezing of Iranian assets, are met.

Quoting an informed source, it later claimed that the American side has agreed to release Iran’s frozen assets. However, there is no confirmation yet on the report.

The US delegation also included Andrew Baker, Deputy National Security Advisor to the President, and Michael Vance, Special Advisor to the Vice President for Asian Affairs. A full suite of US experts on relevant subject areas are present in Islamabad, according to US officials.

Earlier, Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf shared a photo from inside the aeroplane while en route to Pakistan. In the photograph, he is seen standing in front of images of the Minab School students killed in strikes, which were placed on the aeroplane seats.

“My companions on this flight — Minab 168,” Ghalibaf posted on social media with the photograph.

US President Donald Trump has already cautioned that the US will resume its military action against Iran if the talks do not produce a peace deal.

Before departing for Pakistan, Vance said he was looking forward to the negotiations and hoped they would be positive.

“As the US president said, if the Iranians are willing to negotiate in good faith, we’re certainly willing to extend an open hand. If they’re going to try to play us, they’re going to find that the negotiating team is not that receptive,” Vance said before boarding his plane for Islamabad.

After his arrival in Islamabad early Saturday, Ghalibaf told reporters about the issue of trust with the US, reminding them of Iran’s past experience with that country.

“Twice within less than a year, in the middle of negotiations, and despite the Iranian side’s good faith, they attacked us,” he said, adding: “We have goodwill, but we do not have trust (in Americans).” He said if the American side is ready for a genuine agreement, then it would see Tehran’s readiness for it.

Iran has laid out a 10-point plan for the talks that included demands for the withdrawal of US forces from West Asia, the lifting of sanctions against Iran, and allowing it to control the Strait of Hormuz.

Pakistan led the diplomatic push to bring the two sides to the table, which became possible after an appeal by Prime Minister Sharif earlier this week, leading to a pause in the fighting.

Pak invites US, Iran for talks in Islamabad - File photo
Islamabad Locked Down Ahead of High-Stakes US–Iran Talks

BY Outlook News Desk

Iran’s Foreign Minister Araghchi, who held a telephone call with the country’s ambassador to Lebanon Mohammad Reza Shibani, earlier asserted that the US must live up to its ceasefire commitments, which he said included ensuring the truce covers Lebanon.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that the Israeli attacks on Lebanon blatantly violated the initial ceasefire and would render negotiations meaningless.

A thick security blanket covered Islamabad, which was on red alert ahead of the talks. More than 10,000 police and security personnel have been deployed to ensure multi-layered security for the visiting delegates, officials said.

The Red Zone, housing key buildings, is protected by the army and the Rangers, and only authorised officials and residents are allowed to go through it.

The Iran-US negotiations are being closely watched globally, as their success or failure could have far-reaching implications for West Asia’s security, global energy markets, and international diplomacy.

(With inputs from PTI)

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL Dispatch: Stubbs Controversially Denied Glove Change; Pollard Addresses Bumrah Form

  2. LSG Vs GT Match Facts: All You Need To Know About Match 19

  3. IPL 2026 Stats: Who Are Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders After CSK Vs DC, Match 18?

  4. Sarfaraz Khan Or Imran Tahir? CSK Cricketer Sets Off In Celebration After Taking Stunning Catch Of Axar Patel - Watch

  5. CSK Vs DC, IPL 2026: Ayush Mhatre Retires Out After Scoring Half-Century, Makes Way For Shivam Dube

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. India Vs South Korea, Billie Jean King Cup: Vaishnavi, Doubles Wins Lead Hosts To 2-1 Romp

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte-Carlo Masters 2026: Sincaraz Rivalry Renewed In Bid For 27th Title

  3. Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Britain Beat Australia, Enter Finals

  4. Aishi Das: A New Zealand Teen Carrying Forward Her Father's Tennis Dream From Punjab

  5. Monte-Carlo Masters 2026: Daniil Medvedev Destroys Racket After Double Bagel Loss To Matteo Berrettini – Watch

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Ayush Shetty Vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Rising Indian Star Stuns World No. 1 In Semis

  4. Ayush Shetty Vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn Live Streaming, Badminton Asia Championships: When, Where To Watch Semi-Final

  5. Ayush Shetty Vs Jordan Christie, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Indian Shuttler Slays World No. 4 To Enter Semis

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 11, 2026

  2. SC Rules Voting And Contesting Elections Are Not Fundamental Rights

  3. Dance Of Democracy: Streets Abuzz As People Cast Their Votes In Kerala, Assam And Puducherry

  4. West Asia crisis: Maharashtra govt directs setting up of 24/7 helplines to expand PNG coverage

  5. Women's Reservation Law Amendment Should Not Be Used As Political Tool: Shashi Tharoor

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. US-Iran Peace Talks: JD Vance in Islamabad, Iran's Ghalibaf landed on Friday

  2. Iran Faces ‘Mine Problem’ To Reopen The Strait Of Hormuz

  3. Beirut Blitz: Israel Signals War Over Diplomacy

  4. UK Pauses Its Plan To Cede Chagos Islands After US Opposition

  5. No Ceasefire in Lebanon As Cross-Border Attacks Persist

Latest Stories

  1. CSK Vs DC Highlights, IPL 2026: Sanju Samson's Dazzling Hundred Guides Chennai To Their First Win Of The Season

  2. Asha Bhosle Suffers Cardiac Arrest, Admitted To Hospital In Critical Condition - Report

  3. Trilateral Talks In Islamabad In Progress

  4. IPL 2026: How Soon Can All-Win Rajasthan Royals Qualify For Playoffs?

  5. Weekly Horoscope April 12–18, 2026: Growth And Opportunities Await Aries, Leo And Capricorn

  6. RR Vs RCB: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 16

  7. Anil Kapoor’s 24 OTT Release Date Out: When And Where To Watch The Action Thriller Online

  8. CSK Vs DC Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Match 18