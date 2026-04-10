Islamabad Locked Down Ahead of High-Stakes US–Iran Talks

Pakistan has imposed sweeping security measures in Islamabad as it prepares to host crucial US–Iran negotiations, with regional tensions rising after fresh Israeli strikes in Lebanon.

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Pak invites US, Iran for talks in Islamabad Photo: File photo
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Summary of this article

  • Capital under tight lockdown with sealed roads, restricted movement and heightened security across key zones

  • US and Iranian delegations expected for talks aimed at extending a temporary ceasefire into a long-term agreement

  • Fresh violence in Lebanon raises concerns over the viability of ongoing diplomatic efforts

Islamabad has been placed under a security lockdown as Pakistan prepares to host high-level talks between the United States and Iran this weekend. The development comes amid heightened tensions following warnings from Iran’s leadership over recent Israeli strikes in Lebanon.

Security across the capital was significantly intensified on Thursday. Key routes were sealed, traffic rerouted, and sensitive areas cordoned off ahead of the expected arrival of foreign delegations later at night, according to news agency PTI. The talks follow a two-week conditional ceasefire agreed by Washington and Tehran, intended to pave the way for direct negotiations in Islamabad aimed at transforming the temporary truce into a durable peace arrangement.

Pakistan’s Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, during a meeting with US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker, stated that extensive arrangements had been made for visiting delegations. Referring to US officials as “special guests”, he said a comprehensive plan was in place to ensure their security in all respects, as reported by Dawn. Sources added that a 30-member US advance team has already arrived in Islamabad to review security measures on the ground.

To facilitate the movement and accommodation of delegates, authorities declared a two-day local holiday in the capital. Islamabad Police also issued an advisory on X, announcing strict movement controls. The Red Zone and surrounding areas have been closed to all non-official traffic, with residents urged to avoid unnecessary travel. Diversions have been introduced along the Express Highway to accommodate the movement of foreign delegations.

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The Red Zone, which includes major government buildings, diplomatic missions and official residences, has been completely sealed. Security arrangements extend beyond central Islamabad. Roads leading to Nur Khan Airbase and Old Airport Road have been blocked using containers and barbed wire. Neighbourhoods such as Shah Khalid Colony, Gulzar-e-Quaid and Airport Housing Society have faced significant restrictions.

Authorities in Rawalpindi district have also been placed on high alert. Emergency services and hospitals have been instructed to remain on standby, ensuring adequate staffing and supplies, sources told Dawn.

Despite lingering scepticism within Iran, particularly over repeated ceasefire violations, Tehran confirmed its participation. Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam, initially announced on X that an Iranian delegation would arrive in Islamabad for substantive talks based on a ten-point proposal. However, he later deleted the post as the situation in Lebanon deteriorated, following Israeli air strikes he described as a breach of the ceasefire.

From the United States, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that President Donald Trump had dispatched a negotiating team led by Vice President JD Vance. The delegation is also expected to include special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, although their exact arrival schedule remains uncertain.

The discussions are expected to move beyond the ceasefire and explore a broader framework for long-term stability, according to PTI. Likely topics include sanctions relief, regional security issues, and the future of Iran’s nuclear and missile programmes.

However, shortly before the planned talks, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian voiced concern over recent Israeli strikes in Lebanon, warning that such actions could jeopardise diplomatic efforts. He stated that these developments signalled a lack of compliance and undermined the credibility of negotiations, adding that Iran would continue to support Lebanon.

His comments followed reports that Israeli strikes had resulted in over 200 fatalities and more than 1,000 injuries in Lebanon.

Amid these tensions, Pakistan’s leadership reviewed its mediation efforts. Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to assess progress towards achieving what was described as “sustainable peace” in the region, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office cited by PTI.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction with the current de-escalation and stressed the importance of maintaining the ceasefire. They reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to facilitating dialogue between both sides and supporting a negotiated resolution. Prime Minister Sharif also reiterated his invitation to both delegations, assuring them of Pakistan’s full cooperation during the talks.

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