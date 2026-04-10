Islamabad Locked Down Ahead of High-Stakes US–Iran Talks

Pakistan’s Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, during a meeting with US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker, stated that extensive arrangements had been made for visiting delegations. Referring to US officials as “special guests”, he said a comprehensive plan was in place to ensure their security in all respects, as reported by Dawn. Sources added that a 30-member US advance team has already arrived in Islamabad to review security measures on the ground.