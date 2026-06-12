‘Real TMC Debate Settled’: BJP Targets Mamata, Abhishek Amid Bengal Political Battle

The BJP has alleged that Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee represent a "fake" version of the Trinamool Congress.
The remarks come amid an intensifying political battle in West Bengal following recent electoral developments and growing friction between rival political camps.
The controversy has reignited debate over the ideological identity and future direction of the All India Trinamool Congress.
The Bharatiya Janata Party has launched a fresh political attack on the leadership of the All India Trinamool Congress, claiming that the debate over who represents the "real" Trinamool Congress has effectively been settled and accusing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee of leading a "fake" version of the organisation.
The remarks come at a politically significant moment for West Bengal, where the Trinamool Congress has dominated the state's electoral landscape for more than a decade. Founded by Mamata Banerjee in 1998 after breaking away from the Congress, the party emerged as a powerful regional force and ended the 34-year rule of the Left Front in the state in 2011. Since then, it has remained the principal political force in Bengal while simultaneously attempting to expand its influence beyond the state.
BJP leaders argued that the current Trinamool leadership has strayed from the ideals on which the party was established. According to the BJP, the present leadership structure has become increasingly centralised around a select group of individuals, leading to discontent among sections of party workers and former leaders. The saffron party claimed that those who continue to uphold the original vision of the movement are no longer adequately represented within the organisation.
The comments are part of a broader political narrative being advanced by the BJP as it seeks to strengthen its position in West Bengal. Over the past several years, the BJP has emerged as the Trinamool Congress' principal challenger, transforming Bengal into one of the country's most fiercely contested political battlegrounds. Electoral contests in the state have often been accompanied by sharp rhetoric, ideological clashes, and intense competition for voter support.
The latest remarks also reflect the evolving political dynamics following recent Assembly elections, which altered the balance of power among several regional parties across India. With opposition alliances being recalibrated and parties reassessing their strategies, both the BJP and the Trinamool Congress have intensified efforts to shape public perception ahead of future electoral contests.
For the Trinamool Congress, the allegations are likely to be viewed as part of the BJP's continuing campaign to undermine the party's credibility and leadership. The party has repeatedly maintained that it remains united under Mamata Banerjee's leadership and continues to enjoy widespread public support across West Bengal.
Political observers note that the dispute is not merely about personalities but also about the future direction of opposition politics in India. As Mamata Banerjee remains one of the most prominent opposition leaders in the country, attacks on her leadership carry significance beyond Bengal and are closely watched by parties within the broader opposition ecosystem.