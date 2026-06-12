‘Real TMC Debate Settled’: BJP Targets Mamata, Abhishek Amid Bengal Political Battle

The remarks come at a politically significant moment for West Bengal, where the Trinamool Congress has dominated the state's electoral landscape for more than a decade. Founded by Mamata Banerjee in 1998 after breaking away from the Congress, the party emerged as a powerful regional force and ended the 34-year rule of the Left Front in the state in 2011. Since then, it has remained the principal political force in Bengal while simultaneously attempting to expand its influence beyond the state.