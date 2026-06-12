IND Vs AFG: Check Out Dharamsala's Hourly Weather For India Vs Afghanistan 1st ODI

IND take on AFG in the 1st ODI in Dharamsala on Saturday
Afghanistan is yet to beat India in the 50-over format
Dharamsala may witness slight rain on matchday
After the one-off Test that saw India beat Afghanistan, the two teams renew their rivalry in the One-day format, with the 1st ODI of the three-match series to be played at the HPCA Stadium, in Dharamsala on Saturday, June 13.
India have not been a good run as far as ODI cricket is concerned, winning only match in their last five games. With the focus on the 2027 ODI World Cup, the series gives an excellent opportunity to overcome any flaws and work towards a balanced side.
The Men In Blue will be without the services of Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah, with the duo rested as Shubman Gill looks to get back to winning ways.
Afghanistan, on the contrary, have yet to taste defeat in their last five ODIs. However, Hashmatullah Shahidi-led side will be looking to gain as much as experience against the former champions and prove a thorn in India's plan.
IND vs AFG: Head-to-Head ODI Record
Matches Played: 4
India won: 3
Afghanistan won: 0
NR/Tied: 1
IND vs AFG, 1st ODI 2026: Dharamsala's Hourly Weather
As per AccuWeather, there will be couple of showers and a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Expect humdity levels to reach 60% with wind gusts blowing at 24km/h. There will be cloud cover so expect rain to play a part.
IND vs AFG, 1st ODI 2026: Squads
India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav
Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil(w), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharoti, AM Ghazanfar, Bilal Sami, Darwish Rasooli, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi
IND vs AFG, 1st ODI 2026: LIVE Streaming
Where to watch India Vs Afghanistan 1st ODI live?
The India vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI will be televised live on Star Sports Network.
Where to watch the live streaming of India Vs Afghanistan 1st ODI?
The match between India and Afghanistan can be live-streamed in India on the JioHotstar app and website .