IND Vs AFG: Check Out Chennai's Hourly Weather For India Vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI

India take on Afghanistan in the third ODI on Saturday
The hosts lead the series 2-0
India have brought in Harshit Rana for the final match in Chennai
The historic clash between India and Afghanistan – marking the first bilateral ODI series between the two countries – concludes at Chepauk on Saturday.
India showcased their prowess, with Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan both scoring centuries in the sweltering Lucknow heat, propelling the hosts to an impressive total of 402. This score ultimately proved to be 170 runs too high for Afghanistan.
The third ODI could see the hosts make changes to the side while the Afghans might likely to play the same side. India has included Harshit Rana in the squad for the Chennai ODI following his rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence.
However, it is improbable that he will participate in the match, as all-rounder Nitish Reddy is expected to replace Arshdeep Singh, who has featured in two matches during this series.
Gurnoor Brar has also played two matches, but the bigwigs might want to take an extended look at the pacer in various conditions.
IND vs AFG, 3rd ODI 2026: Chennai's Hourly Weather
As per AccuWeather, thunderstorms may occur near the beginning of the match. The IND vs AFG 3rd ODI will start at 1:30 PM IST, and the hourly forecast indicates a likelihood of rain between 2 PM and 4 PM.
IND vs AFG, 3rd ODI 2026: Squads
India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Prince Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Harsh Dubey
Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Darwish Rasooli, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Nangeyalia Kharoti, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Bilal Sami, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi