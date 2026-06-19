IND Vs AFG: Check Out Chennai's Hourly Weather For India Vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI

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Outlook Sports Desk
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India take on Afghanistan in the third and final ODI of the three-match series on Saturday, June 20 in Chennai. Check the hourly weather for the IND vs AFG 3rd ODI match

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The MA Chidambaram Stadium is the home ground to the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. Photo: X/mufaddal_vohra
Summary of this article

  • India take on Afghanistan in the third ODI on Saturday

  • The hosts lead the series 2-0

  • India have brought in Harshit Rana for the final match in Chennai

The historic clash between India and Afghanistan – marking the first bilateral ODI series between the two countries – concludes at Chepauk on Saturday.

India showcased their prowess, with Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan both scoring centuries in the sweltering Lucknow heat, propelling the hosts to an impressive total of 402. This score ultimately proved to be 170 runs too high for Afghanistan.

The third ODI could see the hosts make changes to the side while the Afghans might likely to play the same side. India has included Harshit Rana in the squad for the Chennai ODI following his rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence.

However, it is improbable that he will participate in the match, as all-rounder Nitish Reddy is expected to replace Arshdeep Singh, who has featured in two matches during this series.

Gurnoor Brar has also played two matches, but the bigwigs might want to take an extended look at the pacer in various conditions.

IND vs AFG, 3rd ODI 2026: Chennai's Hourly Weather

Chennai Weather Photo: AccuWeather
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As per AccuWeather, thunderstorms may occur near the beginning of the match. The IND vs AFG 3rd ODI will start at 1:30 PM IST, and the hourly forecast indicates a likelihood of rain between 2 PM and 4 PM.

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Indian cricketers celebrate after taking a wicket in the IND vs AFG 2nd ODI 2026. - AP Photo
India's captain Shubman Gill, left, celebrates with his batting partner Ishan Kishan after hits a four during the second ODI cricket match between India and Afghanistan in Lucknow. - | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
A view of Ekana Cricket Stadium shrouded in dense fog. - | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
India will take on Afghanistan in the 1st ODI in Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh. - Photo: PTI

IND vs AFG, 3rd ODI 2026: Squads

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Prince Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Harsh Dubey

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Darwish Rasooli, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Nangeyalia Kharoti, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Bilal Sami, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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