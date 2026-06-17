IND Vs AFG, 2nd ODI 2026: Ishan Kishan's 125 Powers India Into Command As Gill Continues Rampage

O
Outlook Sports Desk
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The wicketkeeper-batter's breathtaking 125 off just 79 deliveries transformed India's innings in Lucknow, with Shubman Gill continuing his masterclass as Afghanistan struggled to contain the relentless run flow.

India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI cricket at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium-Shubman Gill
India's captain Shubman Gill, left, celebrates with his batting partner Ishan Kishan after hits a four during the second ODI cricket match between India and Afghanistan in Lucknow. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
Summary of this article

  • Ishan Kishan smashed a breathtaking 125 off just 79 balls, striking 14 fours and seven sixes before finally departing at 320/3.

  • The left-hander shared a dominant partnership with captain Shubman Gill, who remained unbeaten on 134 and continued to punish Afghanistan's bowlers.

  • Kishan's explosive knock powered India into a commanding position, putting the hosts on course for a massive first-innings total in Lucknow.

After captain Shubman Gill set the tone with another breathtaking century, Ishan Kishan produced one of the finest ODI knocks of his career, hammering a sensational 125 off just 79 balls to put India firmly in command against Afghanistan in the second ODI at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, on Wednesday.

Coming to the crease after the early dismissal of Yashasvi Jaiswal for four, Kishan initially played a supporting role as Rohit Sharma and Gill steadied the innings. Once settled, however, the left-hander unleashed a stunning counterattack that completely shifted the momentum in India's favour.

Afghanistan's bowlers searched desperately for answers, but Kishan's aggressive intent and fearless shot-making left them with little room to recover.

The wicketkeeper-batter reached his century in just 71 deliveries before accelerating even further. His innings featured a remarkable 14 boundaries and seven towering sixes, combining elegance with brute power.

Whether facing pace or spin, Kishan dictated terms throughout his stay at the crease, repeatedly finding gaps and clearing the ropes with ease.

Related Content
India's captain Shubman Gill plays a shot during the second ODI cricket match between India and Afghanistan in Lucknow, India, Wednesday, June 17, 2026. - (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
India's captain Shubman Gill, left, and Rohit Sharma celebrate scoring run during the second ODI cricket match between India and Afghanistan in Lucknow. - | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
India Captain Shubman Gill scores his 9th ODI century after a stunning 77 ball 103* against Afghanistan in the 2nd ODI at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow - (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
Shubman Gill played a superb knock of 84 not out off just 66 balls to take India home against Afghanistan in 1st ODI in Dharamsala on Saturday, June 13. - X/BCCI

His partnership with Gill proved to be the defining phase of the innings. While the Indian skipper anchored the innings with composure and maturity, Kishan provided the fireworks, ensuring the scoring rate remained at an extraordinary level. Together, they dismantled Afghanistan's attack and turned a promising platform into a dominant batting display.

Afghanistan eventually found relief when Kishan departed for a magnificent 125, ending one of the most destructive innings of the series. By then, however, the damage had already been done.

His knock laid the foundation for what could become one of India's highest ODI totals against Afghanistan.

At the time of his dismissal, India had surged to 320 for 3, with Shubman Gill still unbeaten on 134 and continuing to pile on the misery for the visitors. With plenty of overs remaining and the captain looking in complete control, India remained firmly on course for a massive first-innings total.

Also Read: Shubman Gill plays a captain worthy innings and scores his 9th ODI Century

Q

What is the venue for the IND vs AFG 2nd ODI 2026 match?

A

The match is being played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Q

Who won the toss and what did they choose to do?

A

AFG won the toss and decided to bowl first

Q

What is the current first-innings score in the match?

A

India have currently posted 333/3 in 39 overs, headlined by Shubman Gill's 144* and Ishan Kishan's 125 in 79 balls

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