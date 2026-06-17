IND Vs AFG, 2nd ODI 2026: Shubman Gill Hits Resilient Century To Keep India On Track

Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan smashed unbeaten centuries as India raced to 287/2 in just 34 overs against Afghanistan in Lucknow.
After Jaiswal's early dismissal and Rohit Sharma's brisk 48, Gill and Kishan took complete control with a dominant partnership.
With 16 overs still remaining and both centurions at the crease, India eyes for a massive first-innings total in the 2nd ODI.
After securing a convincing victory in the opening ODI, India carried their momentum into the second match of the series, producing a batting masterclass against Afghanistan at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on June 17, 2026.
With the visitors struggling to find answers, India's top order dominated proceedings to leave Afghanistan chasing shadows.
The innings began with an early setback as Yashasvi Jaiswal departed for just four runs, briefly giving Afghanistan hope. However, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill quickly seized control, counterattacking the Afghan bowlers and ensuring there was no further damage.
Rohit narrowly missed out on a half-century after scoring 48, but his aggressive approach laid the perfect platform for India's middle overs assault.
What followed was a batting exhibition from captain Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan. Gill, continuing his sensational form, brought up a magnificent unbeaten century off just 79 deliveries, blending elegant play with calculated aggression. At the other end, Kishan matched his skipper shot for shot, racing to an unbeaten 103 off only 71 balls.
The duo dismantled Afghanistan's bowling attack, punishing anything loose and rotating strike effortlessly to keep the scoreboard moving at a relentless pace.
Despite Afghanistan's bowlers trying desperately to stem the flow of runs, there was little respite. The Indian pair dominated both pace and spin, finding boundaries at regular intervals and converting good deliveries into scoring opportunities. Their unbeaten partnership completely shifted the contest in India's favour, leaving the visitors searching for breakthroughs that never arrived.
By the 34-over mark, India has stormed to an imposing 276 for 2, with a remarkable 17 overs still remaining in the innings. With Gill and Kishan firmly set and showing no signs of slowing down, the hosts are looking well on course to post one of their highest ODI totals in recent years.
Afghanistan's bowlers continued to battle hard, but on a day where India's batting unit operated at near perfection, the Men in Blue appeared unstoppable.
What is the venue for the IND vs AFG 2nd ODI 2026 match?
The match is being played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Who won the toss and what did they choose to do?
AFG won the toss and decided to bowl first
What is the current first-innings score in the match?
India have currently posted 276/2 in 34 overs, headlined by Shubman Gill's 113* and Ishan Kishan's 104*