India Vs Afghanistan Toss Update, 2nd ODI: AFG To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

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India Vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI: Here's toss update and playing XIs for second One-Day International between IND and AFG on Wednesday, 17 June at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow

India Vs Afghanistan Toss Update, 2nd ODI: AFG To Bowl - Check Playing XIs
India's captain Shubman Gill, left, and Afghanistan's captain Hashmatullah Shahidi during the toss before the start of the second ODI cricket match between India and Afghanistan in Lucknow, India, Wednesday, June 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Summary of this article

  • India face Afghanistan in the second One-Day International at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday, with the hosts leading the three-match ODI series 1-0

  • Afghanistan have won the toss and opted to field first

  • India secured a dominant seven-wicket win in the rain-affected opening ODI in Dharamsala

India will look to seal the three-match ODI series when they face Afghanistan in the second One-Day International at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday.

India lead the series 1-0 after a dominant seven-wicket win in the rain-affected first ODI in Dharamsala, where debutants Gurnoor Brar and Harsh Dubey impressed with three wickets each.

India Vs Afghanistan Live Score

Afghanistan will aim to bounce back and keep the series alive after being bowled out for 194 in the opening match.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s record-breaking 102 off 51 balls and Azmatullah Omarzai’s quick 26 went in vain as India chased down the target comfortably in 22.5 overs, powered by Shubman Gill’s 84 off 66 balls and KL Rahul’s unbeaten 39 off 19 deliveries.

With clear conditions expected in Lucknow, both teams will hope for a full 50-over contest. India will look to maintain their winning momentum, while Afghanistan will rely on their experienced spin attack, including Rashid Khan and Ghazanfar, to challenge the hosts.

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A view of Ekana Cricket Stadium shrouded in dense fog. - | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
Shubman Gill played a superb knock of 84 not out off just 66 balls to take India home against Afghanistan in 1st ODI in Dharamsala on Saturday, June 13. - X/BCCI
Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz celebrates his century during the first ODI cricket match between Afghanistan and India in Dharamshala. - | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
Gujarat Titans' Gurnoor Brar during a practice session ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 first qualifier cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans, in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. - | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

The second ODI will also see pacer Prince Yadav make his international debut after impressive domestic performances. The 24-year-old earned his spot in the squad following strong displays in the Delhi Premier League and the Indian Premier League, where he picked up 16 wickets in the 2026 season.

India Vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI: Toss Update And Playing XIs

Afghanistan have won the toss and have opted to field.

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Darwish Rasooli, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharoti, AM Ghazanfar, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Bilal Sami

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav

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